J. Cole will headline the sixth annual JMBLYA
J. Cole will headline the sixth annual JMBLYA
Mikel Galicia

Get Stoked: JMBLYA Announces J. Cole As Headliner

Roderick Pullum | February 9, 2018 | 12:33pm
AA

For faithful JMBLYA fans, the wait is over.

ScoreMore Shows announced this morning that acclaimed North Carolina rapper J. Cole will headline the sixth installment of the annual hip-hop and EDM music festival. In addition to Fayetteville’s finest anchoring this year’s lineup, the roster comprises Migos, Cardi B, Kevin Gates, Playboi Carti, Trippie Redd, Ski Mask The Slump God, Cozz, Killy, Jack Harlow, Bun B, Trae Tha Truth and DJ Mr. Rogers.

The festivities will commence May 4 at Fair Park, May 5 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin and May 6 at Sam Houston Race Park in Houston. Last year, JMBLYA had its largest turnout ever, with more than 25,000 total attendees in Dallas and Austin. This year’s attendance numbers should easily surpass 2017 with Houston reintroduced to the rotation for the first time since the festival's inaugural year. Tickets can be purchased at jmblya.com.

JMBLYA Final Lineup
J. Cole
Cardi B
Migos
Playboi Carti
Trippie Redd
Ski Mask The Slump God
Cozz
Killy
Jack Harlow
Bun B
Trae Tha Truth
DJ Mr. Rogers

