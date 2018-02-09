Get Stoked: JMBLYA Announces J. Cole As Headliner

For faithful JMBLYA fans, the wait is over.

ScoreMore Shows announced this morning that acclaimed North Carolina rapper J. Cole will headline the sixth installment of the annual hip-hop and EDM music festival. In addition to Fayetteville’s finest anchoring this year’s lineup, the roster comprises Migos, Cardi B, Kevin Gates, Playboi Carti, Trippie Redd, Ski Mask The Slump God, Cozz, Killy, Jack Harlow, Bun B, Trae Tha Truth and DJ Mr. Rogers.

The festivities will commence May 4 at Fair Park, May 5 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin and May 6 at Sam Houston Race Park in Houston. Last year, JMBLYA had its largest turnout ever, with more than 25,000 total attendees in Dallas and Austin. This year’s attendance numbers should easily surpass 2017 with Houston reintroduced to the rotation for the first time since the festival's inaugural year. Tickets can be purchased at jmblya.com.

JMBLYA Final Lineup

J. Cole

Cardi B

Migos

Playboi Carti

Trippie Redd

Ski Mask The Slump God

Cozz

Killy

Jack Harlow

Bun B

Trae Tha Truth

DJ Mr. Rogers

