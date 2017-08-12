Jack White Will Appear, Maybe Even Perform, at Reverchon Park Baseball Game Tomorrow
|
Jack White (left) with Ben Jenkins (right), founder of Warstic, at the designer baseball bat company's holiday pop-up shop in Deep Ellum.
Update: Wyatt contacted us this morning to confirm that Jack White will not be performing. But he will be there.
In December, we told you that musician Jack White has been making frequent trips to Dallas as lead investor and co-partner in a local company that makes designer baseball bats. So far his activities have been restricted to networking and a bit of shopping, but now it looks like we might get to hear the former White Stripes frontman play a tune.
Avery Wyatt, who's in the communications department at Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, says this weekend
White will be at a baseball game benefitting the hospital at nearby Reverchon Park. The sandlot-style game is free to attend and will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.
A hat will be passed during the game to collect donations for Scottish Rite. Warstic will also be on-site selling bats, and a portion of bat sales will go to the hospital, as well. A patient will throw the first pitch.
Upcoming Events
-
Jonny Lang Signs World Tour
TicketsThu., Sep. 14, 7:00pm
-
Modest Mouse
TicketsThu., Sep. 14, 8:00pm
-
Ben Folds - Paper Airplane Request Tour
TicketsFri., Sep. 15, 7:00pm
-
Zac Brown Band
TicketsFri., Sep. 15, 7:00pm
-
Bryan Adams
TicketsFri., Sep. 15, 8:00pm
Wyatt says there is definitely some type of musical performance planned, but she couldn't confirm who would be playing. Our bet is on the rock star in the crowd.
A team representing the bat company, Warstic, will compete against a team from Austin. Wyatt says the teams are made up of guys who played baseball competitively in high school or college and play recreationally today. Along with White, former Texas Ranger and current Detroit Tiger Ian Kinsler will also be in attendance.
Kinsler is also a partner in Warstic, along with founder Ben Jenkins. You can expect to see them all again at Globe Life Park in Arlington Monday, when the Rangers square off against the Tigers.
Warstic charity baseball game, 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, Reverchon Park, 3505 Maple Ave., free.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Dallas, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
2017 Honda Civic Tour Featuring OneRepublic
TicketsMon., Sep. 11, 7:00pm
-
Hanson - 25th Anniversary - Middle of Everywhere Tour
TicketsTue., Sep. 12, 7:00pm
-
Sammy Hagar & The Circle
TicketsThu., Sep. 14, 7:00pm
-
The Levee Singers
TicketsTue., Aug. 29, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!