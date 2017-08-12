menu

Jack White Will Appear, Maybe Even Perform, at Reverchon Park Baseball Game Tomorrow

Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Caroline North
Jack White (left) with Ben Jenkins (right), founder of Warstic, at the designer baseball bat company's holiday pop-up shop in Deep Ellum.
Jack White (left) with Ben Jenkins (right), founder of Warstic, at the designer baseball bat company's holiday pop-up shop in Deep Ellum.
via Warstic on Facebook
Update: Wyatt contacted us this morning to confirm that Jack White will not be performing. But he will be there.

In December, we told you that musician Jack White has been making frequent trips to Dallas as lead investor and co-partner in a local company that makes designer baseball bats. So far his activities have been restricted to networking and a bit of shopping, but now it looks like we might get to hear the former White Stripes frontman play a tune.

Avery Wyatt, who's in the communications department at Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, says this weekend 

White will be at a baseball game benefitting the hospital at nearby Reverchon Park. The sandlot-style game is free to attend and will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.

A hat will be passed during the game to collect donations for Scottish Rite. Warstic will also be on-site selling bats, and a portion of bat sales will go to the hospital, as well. A patient will throw the first pitch.

Wyatt says there is definitely some type of musical performance planned, but she couldn't confirm who would be playing. Our bet is on the rock star in the crowd.

A team representing the bat company, Warstic, will compete against a team from Austin. Wyatt says the teams are made up of guys who played baseball competitively in high school or college and play recreationally today. Along with White, former Texas Ranger and current Detroit Tiger Ian Kinsler will also be in attendance.

Kinsler is also a partner in Warstic, along with founder Ben Jenkins. You can expect to see them all again at Globe Life Park in Arlington Monday, when the Rangers square off against the Tigers.

Warstic charity baseball game, 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, Reverchon Park, 3505 Maple Ave., free.

Caroline North
Caroline North is the music and culture editor at the Dallas Observer. She studied English at Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, and in 2012 returned to her hometown of Dallas, where she spends her free time seeking out new places to roller skate and play pinball.

