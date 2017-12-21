The Ol' Dirty Basement at J&J's Pizza in Denton Is Back From the Dead

Sixteen months after Dentonites showed up to mourn the loss of one of their most beloved music venues, J&J's Pizza's basement music venue is again open for shows.

"Hey Y'all!! The Ol' Dirty Basement is back!!!" a post to J&J's Facebook page last night read. The first show will be a free pop-up comedy event Friday featuring Josh Johnson and a secret headliner.

In June 2016, J&J's said it was closing the basement for four months to expand its capacity from 49 to 100 and add a new sound system, bathroom, green room and improved air conditioning.