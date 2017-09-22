Saturday's Jason Isbell Show at Bomb Factory Postponed After Death in Bassist's Family

EXPAND Jason Isbell (center) will now play Jan. 5. Danny Clinch

Late Friday afternoon, word came down that Jason Isbell has postponed tour dates from Sept. 23-27, including his show with 400 Unit and Frank Turner scheduled for the Bomb Factory on Saturday. Other cities affected are Oklahoma City; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Mobile, Alabama.

The reason is a death in the family of 400 Unit bassist Jimbo Hart, according to the band's website. The Bomb Factory show has been rescheduled for Jan. 5, 2018. All tickets previously purchased will be honored on the new date, and refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

