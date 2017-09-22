menu

Saturday's Jason Isbell Show at Bomb Factory Postponed After Death in Bassist's Family

Music News: Texas Music Flood Brings Relief After Harvey, John Mayer Comes Back and More


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Saturday's Jason Isbell Show at Bomb Factory Postponed After Death in Bassist's Family

Friday, September 22, 2017 at 6:12 p.m.
By Eric Grubbs
Jason Isbell (center) will now play Jan. 5.EXPAND
Jason Isbell (center) will now play Jan. 5.
Danny Clinch
A A

Late Friday afternoon, word came down that Jason Isbell has postponed tour dates from Sept. 23-27, including his show with 400 Unit and Frank Turner scheduled for the Bomb Factory on Saturday. Other cities affected are Oklahoma City; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Mobile, Alabama.

The reason is a death in the family of 400 Unit bassist Jimbo Hart, according to the band's website. The Bomb Factory show has been rescheduled for Jan. 5, 2018. All tickets previously purchased will be honored on the new date, and refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

Eric Grubbs
Eric Grubbs is a Dallas-based writer who has published two books, Post: A Look at the Influence of Post-Hardcore 1985-2007 and When We Were the Kids. His writing has been featured in Punk Planet, Popdose, Fort Worth Weekly, The Dentonite and LA Weekly. He supports Manchester City and will never root for Manchester United.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >