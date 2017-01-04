Jimmy Eat World Will Headline the 2017 Dallas Observer St. Patrick's Day Concert

EXPAND Jimmy Eat World rocketed to fame with their 2001 single "The Middle," which enjoyed renewed popularity in 2016 thanks to Taylor Swift. courtesy the artist

Every St. Patrick's Day weekend, we host a concert at the end of the parade route on Greenville Avenue, and in recent years performers from Snoop Dogg to Josh Abbott Band have graced our stage. Those were fun concerts, but last year when we invited Third Eye Blind, we really seemed to hit our stride.

Could it be that what the masses, drunk on green beer, want most of all on this bastardized version of an Irish holiday is the chance to sing along to accessible rock music of the late '90s/early '00s? We think yes, which is why we're dipping into that well once again to bring you Jimmy Eat World this March.

Jimmy Eat World formed in '93, but made it big eight years later when they released Bleed American and its standout single, "The Middle." That song's infectious melody and encouraging lyrics — "You're in the middle of the ride / Everything, everything will be just fine" — are just the thing to accompany an afternoon of heavy drinking, when you want all the cares of the world to just melt away.

But the band is more than a nostalgia-inducing throwback. They've also got plenty of new material that's worth listening to. Jimmy Eat World, which comprises guitarist and lead vocalist Jim Adkins, guitarist and backing vocalist Tom Linton, bassist Rick Burch and drummer Zach Lind, have released nine albums to date.

Their 2007 effort, Chase the Light, reached number five on the Billboard 200, and their most recent album, Integrity Blues, came out in October to positive reviews. Pitchfork called it their best record since Bleed American and its "spiritual sequel." The band is also enjoying a second surge in popularity thanks to fan Taylor Swift, who sings along to "The Middle" in an Apple TV ad released last April.

Tickets to see Jimmy Eat World on St. Patrick's Day, sponsored by Bud Light and Metro PCS, cost $15 in advance and go on sale Saturday, Jan. 14, at ticketfly.com. Pre-sale tickets will be available using the special code JIMMYDALLAS from Jan. 10 to 9 a.m. Jan. 14, and are available only when you sign up for the Dallas Observer Music Newsletter.

If you want to go the extra mile to ensure your St. Patty's Day memories are wild enough to last you another year, purchase a VIP ticket (prices go all the way up to $100). That will get you access to private areas including a special platform with a guaranteed-to-be-great view of the show, four complimentary drink tickets at a private bar (you can pay with cash if you use them up), a catered lunch buffet from noon to 2 p.m., more snacks throughout the day and private restrooms. If you purchase four VIP tickets, you'll also get a parking pass.

The event takes place immediately after the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 11. Gates open at noon. Stay tuned to DallasStPats.com or see the event on Facebook for further announcements about the venue and opening acts. The event takes place rain or shine and guests must be 21 years of age or older and present a valid ID to attend.

Dallas Observer St. Patrick's Day Concert, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, location TBD, $15, ticketfly.com.

