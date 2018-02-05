Cardi B Is Playing JMBLYA, Which Hasn't Even Announced the Headliner

Cardi B was nominated for best rap song and best rap performance for "Bodak Yellow" at this year's Grammys.

It's three months away, and anticipation is building for the sixth annual JMBLYA, which is expanding to Houston this year. ScoreMore Shows just released the locations for each date of the hip-hop and EDM festival — which stops in Dallas and Austin first — as well as the majority of the lineup.

JMBLYA's headliner will be revealed Friday, but the lineup already boasts several big names, including Grammy nominee Cardi B and JMBLYA veteran Migos. Arlington's DJ Mr. Rogers also got a slot at the fest, which stops at Fair Park in Dallas on May 4 before continuing on to Circuit of the Americas in Austin on May 5 and Sam Houston Race Park in Houston on May 6.

The lineup so far: