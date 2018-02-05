Cardi B Is Playing JMBLYA, Which Hasn't Even Announced the Headliner

It's three months away, and anticipation is building for the sixth annual JMBLYA, which is expanding to Houston this year. ScoreMore Shows just released the locations for each date of the hip-hop and EDM festival — which stops in Dallas and Austin first — as well as the majority of the lineup.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
JMBLYA's headliner will be revealed Friday, but the lineup already boasts several big names, including Grammy nominee Cardi B and JMBLYA veteran Migos. Arlington's DJ Mr. Rogers also got a slot at the fest, which stops at Fair Park in Dallas on May 4 before continuing on to Circuit of the Americas in Austin on May 5 and Sam Houston Race Park in Houston on May 6.
The lineup so far:
Cardi B
Kevin Gates
Migos
Playboi Carti
Trippie Redd
Ski Mask The Slump God
Cozz
Killy
Jack Harlow
Bun B (*Special Guest*)
Trae Tha Truth (*Special Guest*)
DJ Mr. Rogers (*Special Guest*)
JMBLYA passes, $70 and up, are on sale at ticketfly.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!