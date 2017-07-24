A Week After Announcing Second Dallas Show, Justin Bieber Cancels It

Justin Bieber performed at American Airlines Center during a Purpose tour stop April 10, 2016. Mike Brooks

Last week, Justin Bieber surprised us all when he announced that he'd be bringing his Purpose tour to Dallas ... again. Even more surprising was the date: this Saturday, July 29.

Bieber continues to jerk us all around emotionally with his latest news today — that actually, he's decided to call off all 14 of the new dates. After Texas on the 29th, he was scheduled to play in California, Colorado, Minnesota, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Ontario before traveling to Asia.

According to TMZ, a source said the Biebs is "just over" the tour. If true, we wouldn't fault him, since he's already played 116 sold-out shows across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand.

But Bieber's tour management isn't copping to that explanation, choosing instead to go with the more generic "unforeseen circumstances" line and offer refunds.

The Purpose tour, in support of Bieber's 2015 album of the same name, visited American Airlines Center on April 10, 2016, while the new date was booked at AT&T Stadium. Rappers Migos and Vic Mensa had been tapped to support Saturday.

