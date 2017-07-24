menu

A Week After Announcing Second Dallas Show, Justin Bieber Cancels It

Catching Up With Parquet Courts’ Andrew Savage in Advance of His Solo Album and Tour


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

A Week After Announcing Second Dallas Show, Justin Bieber Cancels It

Monday, July 24, 2017 at 4:57 p.m.
By Caroline North
Justin Bieber performed at American Airlines Center during a Purpose tour stop April 10, 2016.
Justin Bieber performed at American Airlines Center during a Purpose tour stop April 10, 2016.
Mike Brooks
A A

Last week, Justin Bieber surprised us all when he announced that he'd be bringing his Purpose tour to Dallas ... again. Even more surprising was the date: this Saturday, July 29.

Bieber continues to jerk us all around emotionally with his latest news today — that actually, he's decided to call off all 14 of the new dates. After Texas on the 29th, he was scheduled to play in California, Colorado, Minnesota, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Ontario before traveling to Asia.

According to TMZ, a source said the Biebs is "just over" the tour. If true, we wouldn't fault him, since he's already played 116 sold-out shows across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand.

But Bieber's tour management isn't copping to that explanation, choosing instead to go with the more generic "unforeseen circumstances" line and offer refunds.

The Purpose tour, in support of Bieber's 2015 album of the same name, visited American Airlines Center on April 10, 2016, while the new date was booked at AT&T Stadium. Rappers Migos and Vic Mensa had been tapped to support Saturday.

Caroline North
Caroline North is the music and culture editor at the Dallas Observer. She studied English at Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, and in 2012 returned to her hometown of Dallas, where she spends her free time seeking out new places to roller skate and play pinball.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >