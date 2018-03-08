 


Watch Justin Nozuka Busk Outside Granada Theater While Rain Pours

DC9 At Night | March 8, 2018 | 4:00am
While it was pouring rain in Dallas, our friends at Globe Trek Productions caught up with singer-songwriter Justin Nozuka while he was in town on tour with Good Old War.

With his backing band, Nozuka, who is the nephew of Kyra Sedgwick, played some songs from his album that is being released in three parts. "Warm Under The Light" is a little more somber than "All I Need," which he describes as "brighter" than the former.

As Nozuka moved outside to sing "All I Need," a song he describes as "being by a lake in the summertime," fans sang along while recording the moment on their phones. In the video as Nozuka sings the easy-going tune, you can hear rain pour, creating the perfect and relaxing background noise.

