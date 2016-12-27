Kacey Musgraves Got Engaged in Her Childhood Bedroom in Golden on Christmas Eve

Kacey Musgraves' hand received a decoration this Christmas, courtesy of her new fiancé, Ruston Kelly. courtesy the artist

Emotions run high around the holidays, and that means lots of engagements. Even celebrities are not exempt from this phenomenon. Case in point, Golden native Kacey Musgraves, who hitched her future to boyfriend Ruston Kelly's on Dec. 24.

In an Instagram post Christmas Day, the country singer — who won Best Country Album and Best Country Song at the 2013 Grammys — shared all the juicy details about how the proposal went down. The couple was celebrating the holiday with Musgraves' family and watching old home movies made in her childhood home in Golden, where they were staying that evening since she now owns it.

Musgraves shows off her diamond sparkler in front of the Christmas tree. via @spaceykacey on Instagram

Upon returning to the house that night, about an hour and a half east of Dallas, Musgraves discovered that her old bedroom had been decorated with retro Christmas decorations by her sister and brother-in-law. When she turned around in surprise, the song "Two for the Road" by Henry Mancini, written for the Audrey Hepburn and Albert Finney film of the same name, began playing and Kelly got on one knee with a pink velvet ring box.

"We'll travel through the years / Collecting precious memories / Selecting souvenirs / And living life the way we please," goes the song, which Musgraves said on Instagram is one of her favorites. No doubt Kelly and Musgraves' wanderings will take them places out of the ordinary: He's a Nashville-based singer-songwriter and her star is continuing to rise.

Kacey Musgraves and fiancé Ruston Kelly via @spaceykacey on Instagram

Musgraves has managed to be a major crossover success à la Taylor Swift without giving up her guitar and her old-school country sound, which includes steel guitar and Tejano influences. When she opened the State Fair in September, concertgoers were climbing on each other's backs to get a better look at her. In Paige Skinner's review of that performance for the Observer, she called Musgraves a "female George Strait."

On Instagram, Musgraves' showed off her new diamond sparkler as well as the setting of the engagement. "Of all the places in the world I've gotten to see, nowhere could mean more than this happening in tiny Golden, Texas in the house that completely made me who I am," she wrote. "I finally know what everyone means when they say 'you just know,''' read another caption.

Kelly had Musgraves' family decorate her childhood bedroom with Christmas decorations for the proposal. via @spaceykacey on Instagram

Musgraves put out her first Christmas album to positive reviews this October. The album blended Christmas classics with originals and featured an appearance by another famous local, Leon Bridges. She titled it A Very Kacey Christmas, but thanks to her big Christmas life decision, she may be wishing she'd had the foresight to add "special" in there, too.

