Kanye West's Saint Pablo Tour Returns to Dallas Thanksgiving Weekend

Kanye West returns to Dallas with the Saint Pablo Tour in November. Mikel Galicia

Dallas went nearly three years without a Kanye West sighting. Now, having finally gotten one last month, it will only have to wait about eight weeks to catch him again. That's because West has added another leg to his acclaimed Saint Pablo Tour and will be returning to American Airlines Center on Nov. 26.

The tour, which takes place in support of Yeezy's album-in-progress, The Life of Pablo, kicked off in August and was originally scheduled to run through to the end of October. However, despite having to cancel some shows recently due to the mugging of his wife, Kim Kardashian, in Paris, West will be picking it back up starting Nov. 17 and continuing through to the end of the year. The new Dallas date falls the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The Saint Pablo Tour has been praised since its inception for West's innovative reimagining of the concert experience. As the Observer's review of his show at AAC in September noted:

West, the lone performer on stage, is suspended from the ceiling on a platform, which moves back and forth across the room over his fans. The lights are kept low, with even West's face often in the shadows. It's a perfect contradiction for West, who at once obscures himself and makes himself the center of attention on a new level, with the throng of people below rushing back and forth to stay close to him.



Tickets for the new Dallas date go on sale to American Express card members at 10 this morning and will remain available exclusively to them until this Friday at 10 p.m. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public Saturday, Oct. 22 at livenation.com.

