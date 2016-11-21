menu

Kanye West's Second Dallas Tour Stop Is Among 21 Tour Dates Canceled After the Rapper's Strange Rant

Kanye West's Second Dallas Tour Stop Is Among 21 Tour Dates Canceled After the Rapper's Strange Rant

Monday, November 21, 2016 at 12:03 p.m.
By Matthew Martinez
Kanye West's life is in turmoil.
Marco Torres
Multiple outlets are reporting that Kanye West has canceled the 21 remaining stops in his Saint Pablo Tour, including a show originally scheduled for Saturday at Dallas' American Airlines Center. It was to be Dallas' second show of the tour, after West won over his throng at AAC almost unanimously in September.

Those holding tickets have been directed to the point of purchase for refunds.

This comes on the heels of an early end to his show in Sacramento on Saturday following yet another bizarre rant, which he usually saves for Twitter, during the show. He called out Beyoncé, whom he said refused to perform at August's MTV Video Movie Awards, unless her hit "Formation" won Video of the Year over West's and Drake's entries in the category, then pleaded into the mic for her husband Jay Z not to send his "killers" at West's head.

At one point during the Sacramento show, Kanye proclaimed himself "on my Trump shit" before calling it quits after three songs, one of which was repeated. Reports of the rest of the tour being canceled began floating late Sunday night.

