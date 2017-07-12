A Look Back at the Times Kelly Clarkson Wouldn't Stand for Any Troll's Crap

Last week, Kelly Clarkson made the news for her witty, self-confident response to someone who called her fat on Twitter.

The hateful tweet that just said "you're fat" was in response to a tweet Clarkson, 35, made July 4 in support of America's troops. The original American Idol winner and Fort Worth native was quick to tweet back "...and still fucking awesome" to her critic, who has since deleted his or her comment.

Clarkson's long career is partly due to this remarkable resilience she's demonstrated toward the criticism and unfair expectations that come with fame. "Since U Been Gone" is a national treasure, but Clarkson is just as likable as the song is catchy.

In April, Ellen DeGeneres asked Clarkson how she deals with body shamers.

"I love that people think that's new," Clarkson said. "Welcome to the past 13 years. I was the biggest girl on the show, too. And I wasn't big, but people would call me big 'cause I was the biggest one on Idol. I've kind of always gotten that."

Clarkson is always quick to stand up to people who take issue with her physique on the internet, but her witty retorts extend to politics, too.

ABC recently announced it will pick up American Idol for a 16th season — Fox cancelled the show in 2016 — but no matter how long the show continues, we're betting there won't be another contestant half as charming as Clarkson.

Here's a brief history of the times Clarkson stood up for all of us and proved she's truly our Idol.

The Time She Took Down a Z-List Celebrity

In February 2015, British reality TV star and columnist Katie Hopkins tweeted: "Jesus, what happened to Kelly Clarkson? Did she eat all of her backing singers? Happily I have wide-screen. #grahamnorton"

"I think people should — and I say this to our kids, too — don't pay attention to the naysayers," Clarkson said, according to BuzzFeed. "And I know that's a hard thing to do, but it's really just egotistical to pay attention to them in the first place. Who cares what they think?!"

Clarkson also addressed this controversy when she visited Ellen last spring. "People come up to me and they're like, 'I'm so sorry, that lady in London was so mean to you,'" she said. "And I'm like, 'Are you serious? Get in line.'"

The Time She Had Michelle Obama's Back

Clarkson has also been known to take a political stand. Several tweeters were displeased with Clarkson's politics after she expressed support of Michelle Obama and her speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention. In the speech, Obama said that the White House was built by slaves.

When one commenter wrote, in a since-deleted tweet, that she didn't "like" that part of Obama's speech. Clarkson had this to say: "Pretty certain the slaves that built it didn't like it either."

The Time She and Amy Schumer Reminisced About Sandwiches

In March 2016, a picture of Amy Schumer eating a sandwich while walking down a sidewalk drew attention from internet trolls. Never shy to chime in, Clarkson shared her own picture of her eating a hot dog on the beach. "@amy schumer I think we all have a 'stuffing our face' pic & mine was in a bathing suit # winning," she tweeted.

