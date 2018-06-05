Watch Kenny Wormald From Footloose Remake Dance to Leon Bridges' 'Bad Bad News'

If you're a huge fan of the 2011 remake of Footloose starring Julianne Hough and Kenny Wormald and you follow Wormald on Instagram like us, then you know Wormald is an extremely talented dancer and choreographer.
Lately, he's been posting videos of himself at Playground LA, his dance studio, dancing to Leon Bridges' music.
It's good and you should watch it. What else are you doing?
(Don't forget: Bridges is in town Saturday performing at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.)
