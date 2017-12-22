Fortress Fest Owners Are Selling Stakes in Their Presenting Company to Help Generate Support

Fortress Fest is selling more than tickets to its second annual music festival April 28-29. The festival's co-founders and co-owners, Ramtin Nikzad and Alec Jhangiani, have created an entertainment presenting company, Fortress Presents, and they're inviting the public to buy stakes in it.

“We anticipated this [starting a presenting company] would happen later down the road, but after the inaugural festival, we noticed an immediate demand, so we decided to expand and offer our services,” Jhangiani says. “We see it as a way to strengthen the foundation of our business and the future of Fortress Festival while utilizing our resources and expertise to offer our event planning services to the community year-round.”

An investment of $250 in Fortress Presents gets you a one-day general admission pass to the festival and a 5 percent discount on additional passes; $500 gets you a two-day pass, a 10 percent discount and other benefits. Higher levels of investment offer lifetime and/or VIP backstage passes.