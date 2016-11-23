Liquid Lounge is Going Away, but Last Weekend's "Farewell Show" Was a Bit Premature

It's okay to say "Farewell" to a place like Liquid Lounge seven times. No harm, no foul. Dark Avenue via Facebook

You've still got time to go see a show at Liquid Lounge inside Curtain Club, but not much.

Last Friday's show was promoted by at least two of the bands on the Liquid Lounge bill as the big goodbye to the smaller stage within Curtain Club, both staples of the Deep Ellum music scene since they opened in 1998. But that was something of a miscommunication, says Lounge bartender and musician J.R. Muñoz.

The Lounge still has six dates on the books before it will be (cringe) repurposed to better fit the neighborhood that Deep Ellum is becoming. The real farewell will take place across two events on Dec. 10 and 11: The Elm St. Tattoo Christmas Party and a final show that Muñoz said was in place to offer "our regulars one more night of cheap drinks."

Muñoz has bartended at the Lounge for three years and has played there for 13 of the venue's 18 years, first as a part of Overscene and now the band Stareview. Though he's not ready to formally announce the specifics of the transition, the general plan is for Liquid Lounge to close after Dec. 11 and undergo a substantial renovation, to open under a different name sometime in February. He will be running the show at the new establishment, under Curtain Club owner Doug Simmons.

Stay tuned for another announcement as more of the pieces fall into place on the Lounge's transition. Curtain Club's schedule and status as a music venue first will not be affected by the Liquid Lounge's departure or renovation period.

Muñoz said he'll miss events like Acoustic Chaos on Wednesdays and the idea of reviving the old Live at the Lounge album recordings that bands like SouthFM used to undertake, but having a venue open two-to-three nights a week at the location was no longer feasible for Curtain Club as a whole.