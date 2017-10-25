 


Clayton Norris (left) and Dylan Rice are Vogue Machine.EXPAND
Vogue Machine Facebook

Exclusive: Hear Denton Synthpop Band Vogue Machine's New Song, 'Prodigy'

Jeff Strowe | October 25, 2017 | 4:00am
Denton musicians Clayton Norris and Dylan Rice have been making music together since 2013, primarily trafficking in electronic instrumental soundscapes. As Vogue Machine, they've turned heads in North Texas, where there simply aren't as many synth purveyors.

The duo works with Fort Worth label Dreamy Life Records, which has helped it to move toward a synthpop sound from electronic instrumental. Visit Vogue Machine's SoundCloud page, and you'll find several tracks well-suited to the dance floor. Others are more ponderous, and some tracks mix both aesthetics.

"Prodigy," making its public debut with the Observer, was produced by Fort Worth's Nathan Brown and mastered from original analogue VHS tapes by Neon Indian drummer Jason Faries.

This week, Vogue Machine kicks off the Taboo — Neon Art Show on Friday night at Shipping and Receiving Bar in Fort Worth. Local favorites Sudie and Sam Lao round out the bill. Tickets are $12 to $15 at eventbrite.com.

 
Jeff Strowe now calls DFW home after stints living in Raleigh, North Carolina, and New York City. He enjoys writing about music, books, beer/wine and sports. His work is also featured in Glide Magazine and PopMatters, and he has written for No Depression.

