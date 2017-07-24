Fan Brought Onstage at Logic Show Blows Arena Away with Rapping Skills

Logic

with Joey Bada$$

Allen Event Center, Allen

July 22, 2017

When rapper Logic ended his set in Allen on Saturday with "Confess," he noticed a fan keeping pace with the complex track, bar for bar. So he invited the fan onstage and introduced him to the crowd. The fan, Samuel, rapped the song just as effectively as the 27-year-old headliner from Maryland and with just as much charisma. Later, Logic joked that that he had found his replacement.

It was a great ending note for a show that was built on audience appreciation. Logic has reached the top five on the Billboard charts with three albums despite getting almost no radio airplay. His latest album, Everybody, debuted at No. 1. About 5,000 showed for his Saturday show with opener Joey Bada$$, and three quarters of the audience were wearing Logic merchandise or holding new purchases.

Logic has earned loyalty because he doesn't grab his member or talk about bitches onstage. As he told the crowd in Allen, he'd much rather discuss meaningful topics.

"He shows that he cares about his fans. He doesn't just rap about all the money he has." Logic fan Justin Vaselo Facebook

Twitter

More shares recommend reddit email



“His message is a lot better than the rappers nowadays; other rappers are just talking about booty and trapping, but Logic is trying to give out a message,” said fan Kevin Torres, clutching a pile of merchandise. “The main song that made me want to come to the concert was '1-800,' the song about suicide, and it really helped me a lot.”

“He shows that he cares about his fans,” said another fan, Justin Vaselo, as he and his friends were leaving the venue. “He doesn’t just rap about all the money he has, and he shows he cares about everybody and appreciates what he has. I’ve never been to a Logic show that wasn’t wonderful.”

Logic's hardline “regular guy” stance alienates him from mainstream hip-hop — where Drake, Future and Migos are the acts of the day — and backs him into a nerdy corner. But he makes it work.

EXPAND Logic has managed to top the Billboard charts several times despite his lack of radio airplay and hit songs. Mikel Galicia

Logic spent a good chunk of the show exchanging affirmations with fans. At one point, he initiated a call and response where he had the audience say, "I'm special." It's easy to dismiss the rapper as pandering, but he was consistent in his messaging. Every moment of conversation was devoted to preaching peace, love and positivity.

His set list was heavy on tracks from his latest album, opening with “Hallelujah,” “Everybody” and “Killing Spree.” The most animated fans are usually found toward the front of the floor by the stage, but nearly every fan in attendance rapped back the lyrics and waved a hand in the air when asked to.

That infectious energy propelled Logic to pace back and forth across the stage throughout the two-hour show. Even in a live setting, his technique and delivery were on point. Logic is clearly a student of hip-hop and inspired by his predecessors in the ’90s, but he’s still evolving as an artist and even tried something new Saturday.

In the middle of his set, the rapper sauntered over to a piano and announced that he's working on his singing and wanted to perform a new song, even though he was nervous about it. He then performed a ballad, which his fans ate up. Afterward, Logic said that he wants to be an all-around entertainer in the vein of David Bowie or Elton John. He wants to be remembered as more than just a rapper.

