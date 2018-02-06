Lady L Entertainment Is Taking Texas Nightlife Production Up a Notch

EDM is a visual experience as much as it is an aural one. Dallas' Lights All Night, which has grown to be one of the largest music festivals in the state, features giant LED boards, complex lighting systems and a troupe of ethereal performers hired to enchant the crowd of ravers. Lady L Entertainment, a company started by Houston native Lydia Reyes, provides the troupe.

Reyes has been dancing since she was a child. She’s been a Kilgore College Rangerette, a Dallas Mavs dancer and an instructor in everything from ballet to hip-hop. While traveling to teach and perform, Reyes decided the production value in the Houston nightlife scene was lower than it could be, and she determined to change that.

In 2010, Reyes quit performing and created Lady L Entertainment. She began with only two dancers on her roster.