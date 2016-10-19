menu


Maren Morris Announces First Headlining Show in Dallas

Wednesday, October 19, 2016 at 10:01 a.m.
By Jeff Gage
Maren Morris played ACL before opening for Keith Urban at AAC. She'll play House of Blues next March.EXPAND
Maren Morris played ACL before opening for Keith Urban at AAC. She'll play House of Blues next March.
Mikel Galicia
Maren Morris has been working the Hero status for much of the past year. Her debut album of that name may have only come out over the summer, but the Arlington native has been marked out as a rising talent in the country world ever since she dropped "My Church" as a single last November. 11 months and five Country Music Awards nominations later, she's doing pretty well for herself.

Now the 26-year-old can add a proper headlining homecoming into the equation as well. This morning, Morris announced The Hero Tour 2017, an 11-date run of shows set to take place next winter. It kicks off in Boston on February 3 and ends with a run of Texas shows that hit close to her Lone Star country heart: She'll play House of Blues in Dallas on March 23 (and then the one in Houston the following night), before wrapping up the mini-tour at the legendary Gruene Hall in New Braunfels.

These should be intimate shows for Morris' fans, as the Dallas show will take place in the smaller Cambridge Room rather than the main room at the House of Blues. That's a far cry from where she was last weekend, opening for Keith Urban at American Airlines Center — her first appearance in North Texas since signing to Columbia Records and releasing her self-titled EP last year, shortly after "My Church."

She's already proved herself to be versatile, though, both stylistically and in terms of the stages she can command. Just a few weeks before the AAC show, the Observer caught Morris in yet another completely different setting at Austin City Limits Festival and had this to say:

Morris already has a healthy polish as a performer. (No doubt she was also helped by her years performing at Johnnie High's Country Music Revue in her hometown.) At ACL, she did far more than stand in place and sing; she dipped, dived, swayed and swung her arms, throwing in leg kicks for emphasis with her big, black knee-high boots. Basically, she's got all the right stadium moves.

Having already made that stadium leap once before, even if it was as an opener, there may not be many more chances to catch Morris in a setting like this in Dallas. Tickets go on sale for the Hero Tour 2017 on Friday, October 21.

The Cambridge Room at House Of Blues
2200 N Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75202

