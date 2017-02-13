Maren Morris, Snarky Puppy, Kirk Franklin and Pentatonix Bring Home Grammys for North Texas

Maren Morris performs “Once” with Alicia Keys during the 59th Grammy Awards. Kevin Winter/Wireimage.com

Last night’s 59th Grammy Awards may have been dominated by Adele, who accepted five gold-plated gramophone trophies, Metallica’s microphone issues during their performance with Lady Gaga, and a tribute to Prince, but in between all that, North Texas artists also received some love.

Arlington-born country sensation Maren Morris performed “Once” with Alicia Keys during the ceremony, and was nominated for four awards including Best New Artist. In the end, she took away one: Best Country Solo Performance for “My Church.”

Pentatonix, also from Arlington, won the Best Country Duo/Performance award for their remake of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” with the country music legend. The pop-influenced a cappella group has only continued to grow in notoriety since winning NBC’s The Sing-Off in 2011.

Former Fort Worth resident Kirk Franklin won Best Gospel Performance/Song for “God Provides" and Best Gospel Album for Losing My Religion. He was also nominated for two other awards for his work on Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo. Franklin now has 10 awards to show for his career of bringing gospel music into the 21st century.

Snarky Puppy, which formed in Denton 13 years ago, won their third career Grammy with Best Pop Instrumental Album for Culcha Vulcha.

A few other North Texas artists were nominated but came home empty-handed.

Miranda Lambert, who was born in Longview and made a name for herself in Arlington, was nominated in the Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song categories for “Vice.”

Andrew Savage, a University of North Texas alumnus, was nominated for Best Recording Package for Parquet Courts’ Human Performance, but David Bowie’s Blackstar received the award.

The video for “River” earned Fort Worth’s Leon Bridges a Best Music Video nomination, losing out to Beyoncé’s “Formation.”

Demi Lovato received her first Grammy nod for Confident, nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, and Kelly Clarkson was nominated for Best Solo Pop Performance for “Piece by Piece.” Both were victims of the Adele sweep.

