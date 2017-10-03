Marilyn Manson's Grand Prairie Show Will Be First Since Accident

Marilyn Manson's sweet dreams turned to nightmares Saturday when a large prop from the rock singer's touring stage show fell on him during a performance at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York, bringing an abrupt end to the show.

As news of the accident spread, some Dallasites wondered if Manson would make it to his headlining gig at Freaker's Ball in Grand Prairie on Oct. 15. "Hope Marilyn Manson recovers from his accident in time for the Freaker's ball show in Dallas, TX!" fan Keith Oliver posted on Facebook.

It looks like Freaker's Ball ticket-holders will be the first to see Manson back in action, with support from Halestorm, In This Moment, Bear Tooth and Greta Van Fleet.

"Seems like it will be," Manson's rep said, when asked if the show at Verizon in Grand Prairie will be his first back. Facebook

Twitter

More shares recommend reddit email



Manson's rep, Carrie Tolles, announced that nine upcoming dates are canceled, beginning with last night's scheduled performance in Boston. But at this time, the last show confirmed to be canceled is in Houston on Oct. 14, the day before Freaker's Ball.

Tolles said it looks like Manson will make it to the annual mini festival in Grand Prairie, thrown by radio station 97.1 the Eagle. "Seems like it will be" his first show back, she said.

The extent of Manson's injuries has not been revealed, but Tolles said he is recuperating at his home in Los Angeles after receiving treatment at a New York hospital.

New York was the third date on Manson's Heaven Upside Down Tour, named for his new album, due Friday via Loma Vista Records. The accident occurred an hour into the performance, during "Sweet Dreams."

In videos posted to YouTube, Manson is shown standing near a large prop of two guns, affixed to scaffolding, when the display careens onto him. His behavior in the video is tame compared with his extreme antics during past performances of the same song.

In 2015, Dallas Observer writer Eva Raggio reviewed Manson's show with Smashing Pumpkins at Starplex, then Gexa Energy Pavilion. "Ever the satanic performance artist, Manson was in top form, emerging with stilts on his legs and arms for 'Sweet Dreams,'" she wrote. "That's where he really began to stir his pot, still tugging on people's politically correct sensibilities, asking for bras from the audience (and cheering with a 'hallelujah' when he got them) and putting forth a full-blown Nazi-inspired production while singing from a podium, even going so far as burning a Bible onstage."

