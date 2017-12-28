Mavs DJ Poizon Ivy Is Nominated for a Global Spin Award for Female DJ of the Year

The Dallas Mavericks have a new star, but not on the court. DJ Poizon Ivy, the artist behind every song and sound that rings through the rafters during Mavs games at American Airlines Center, has been nominated for a Global Spin Award for Best Female DJ of the Year.

It's basically the Oscars for DJs.

“You look at the people I’m nominated alongside, and you just go, ‘Whoa,’” Poizon Ivy says. “And it’s crazy because I went to the awards last year to play in the lobby, and now I’m a nominee.”