Say Anything Cancels Its Two Sold-Out Shows at Trees Next Week

Max Bemis (third from left) has been able to maintain Say Anything's success even as the band's lineup has shifted around him.

Bummer news, Say Anything fans. The emo band has canceled the rest of its tour — including shows at Trees on Tuesday, Jan. 30, and Wednesday, Jan. 31 — for health reasons.

This morning, the band's official twitter accounted tweeted that frontman and founder Max Bemis has laryngitis.

"We are sad to have to cancel the remainder of this tour. Dr’s diagnosed Max w/ laryngitis and said to stop singing or risk permanent damage to his voice," the tweet read. "This will have no effect on the scheduled Australian shows. Refunds available at point of purchase."