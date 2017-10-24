 


Meet the Judges Behind the 2017 Dallas Observer Music Awards
Meet the Judges Behind the 2017 Dallas Observer Music Awards

Caroline North | October 24, 2017 | 4:00am
When we shared the ballot for the 2017 Dallas Observer Music Awards last month, we told you we're doing things a bit differently this year. In the past, DOMA winners have been determined by a monthlong public vote. This go-around, we've curated a group of 20 judges who live and breathe local music. The judges will meet in November to cast their votes and determine the winners.

Now we are happy to reveal their names.

The people listed below have been split into four panels of five people. Each panel will vote in nine or 10 of the 38 categories. This has allowed to us to ensure judges are not voting in categories where they have conflicts of interest. We will divulge which judges voted in which categories once voting has taken place.

Early bird tickets for the Dallas Observer Music Awards showcase — Saturday, Dec. 2, across Deep Ellum —  are on sale for $10 here. Several bands, including Best Album and Best Song nominee Pearl Earl, have been added to the lineup.

Find out the 2017 DOMA winners at the free awards ceremony the following Tuesday, Dec. 5, at a location to be announced.

Sarah Badran
Founder of public relations and artist brand management agency Creative Currency

Alicia EV Borman
Musician (Atom & EV, JustnLongorio), attends more local shows than just about anyone

Mike Brooks
Concert photographer

Wanz Dover
DJ, musician (Black Dotz), producer (Blixaboy), Observer contributor

Callie Dee
Hip-hop promoter, founder of Masters of the Mic

Jeff Gage
Contributor to Rolling Stone, Vice, Dallas Observer

Kylee Kimosh
Entertainment director at The Rustic

Dezman Lehman
Singer and performer (Dezi 5), Best Live Act winner at the 2016 Dallas Observer Music Awards

Jeffrey Liles
Artistic director and talent buyer at the Kessler Theater

Jessica Martinez
Founder of Dallas music site Deep Dallas

Gini Mascorro
Host, KXT-FM 91.7

Cody McPhail
Founder of Dallas Ambient Music Nights

Gavin Mulloy
Creative director at the Bomb Factory, Trees and Canton Hall

Caroline North
Music and culture editor at Dallas Observer

Arthur Peña
Founder and director of cassette label Vice Palace

Chris Penn
Co-owner and operator of Good Records

Kate Siamro
Curator at Spinster Records

McKenzie Smith
Drummer for Midlake and BNQT, co-owner of Denton's Redwood Studio

Diamond Victoria
Clubs editor at Dallas Observer

Veronica Young
Booking producer and co-host of Tuesday Morning Blend on KNON-FM 89.3

 
Caroline North is the music and culture editor at the Dallas Observer. She studied English at Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, and in 2012 returned to her hometown of Dallas, where she spends her free time seeking out new places to roller skate and play pinball.

