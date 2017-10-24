Meet the Judges Behind the 2017 Dallas Observer Music Awards

When we shared the ballot for the 2017 Dallas Observer Music Awards last month, we told you we're doing things a bit differently this year. In the past, DOMA winners have been determined by a monthlong public vote. This go-around, we've curated a group of 20 judges who live and breathe local music. The judges will meet in November to cast their votes and determine the winners.
Now we are happy to reveal their names.
The people listed below have been split into four panels of five people. Each panel will vote in nine or 10 of the 38 categories. This has allowed to us to ensure judges are not voting in categories where they have conflicts of interest. We will divulge which judges voted in which categories once voting has taken place.
Early bird tickets for the Dallas Observer Music Awards showcase — Saturday, Dec. 2, across Deep Ellum — are on sale for $10 here. Several bands, including Best Album and Best Song nominee Pearl Earl, have been added to the lineup.
Find out the 2017 DOMA winners at the free awards ceremony the following Tuesday, Dec. 5, at a location to be announced.
Sarah Badran
Founder of public relations and artist brand management agency Creative Currency
Alicia EV Borman
Musician (Atom & EV, JustnLongorio), attends more local shows than just about anyone
Mike Brooks
Concert photographer
Wanz Dover
DJ, musician (Black Dotz), producer (Blixaboy), Observer contributor
Callie Dee
Hip-hop promoter, founder of Masters of the Mic
Jeff Gage
Contributor to Rolling Stone, Vice, Dallas Observer
Kylee Kimosh
Entertainment director at The Rustic
Dezman Lehman
Singer and performer (Dezi 5), Best Live Act winner at the 2016 Dallas Observer Music Awards
Jeffrey Liles
Artistic director and talent buyer at the Kessler Theater
Jessica Martinez
Founder of Dallas music site Deep Dallas
Gini Mascorro
Host, KXT-FM 91.7
Cody McPhail
Founder of Dallas Ambient Music Nights
Gavin Mulloy
Creative director at the Bomb Factory, Trees and Canton Hall
Caroline North
Music and culture editor at Dallas Observer
Arthur Peña
Founder and director of cassette label Vice Palace
Chris Penn
Co-owner and operator of Good Records
Kate Siamro
Curator at Spinster Records
McKenzie Smith
Drummer for Midlake and BNQT, co-owner of Denton's Redwood Studio
Diamond Victoria
Clubs editor at Dallas Observer
Veronica Young
Booking producer and co-host of Tuesday Morning Blend on KNON-FM 89.3
