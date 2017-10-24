Meet the Judges Behind the 2017 Dallas Observer Music Awards

When we shared the ballot for the 2017 Dallas Observer Music Awards last month, we told you we're doing things a bit differently this year. In the past, DOMA winners have been determined by a monthlong public vote. This go-around, we've curated a group of 20 judges who live and breathe local music. The judges will meet in November to cast their votes and determine the winners.

Now we are happy to reveal their names.

The people listed below have been split into four panels of five people. Each panel will vote in nine or 10 of the 38 categories. This has allowed to us to ensure judges are not voting in categories where they have conflicts of interest. We will divulge which judges voted in which categories once voting has taken place.

Early bird tickets for the Dallas Observer Music Awards showcase — Saturday, Dec. 2, across Deep Ellum — are on sale for $10 here. Several bands, including Best Album and Best Song nominee Pearl Earl, have been added to the lineup.

Find out the 2017 DOMA winners at the free awards ceremony the following Tuesday, Dec. 5, at a location to be announced.