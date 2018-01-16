Mind Spiders Pares Down its Sound for Fifth Album, Furies

Mind Spiders frontman Mark Ryan (right) talks about the group's new album, Furies , with us.

Mind Spiders have performed a magic shrinking trick. Just a few years ago, the band had a huge sound influenced by Phil Spector and Brian Eno. But for its fifth record, Furies, Mind Spiders have significantly pared down that lineup of two drummers, a keyboardist, two guitarists and a bass player. While the sound is more minimalist, Furies' eight songs cruise by just as quickly as the band's other albums for Dirtnap Records.

Furies is Mind Spiders' first album to be cut as a trio of frontman Mark Ryan, keyboardist Peter Salisbury and drummer Mike Throneberry. Bassist Daniel Fried and guitarist Stephen Svacina moved to Austin, and Ryan opted to not replace them.

“It seemed more convenient to not add more people," Ryan, a behavioral specialist who also plays with garage rock bands Radioactivity and Marked Men, tells the Observer. "It actually became more of the sound that I wanted. I wanted the band to be more stripped down.”