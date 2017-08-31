menu

Miranda Lambert Rescues 70-Plus Dogs From Hurricane Harvey

Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Paige Skinner
Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation is rescuing dogs from Hurricane Harvey in Houston.
Screenshot of Miranda Lambert's Instagram
Miranda Lambert to the rescue. On Wednesday, MuttNation Foundation, an organization working to end pet suffering and homelessness, announced on its Instagram that its founder, Texas native country artist Lambert, and its team are heading down to Houston to transport any shelter animals to make room for displaced animals from Hurricane Harvey.

Lambert also Instagrammed a new dog mother and her puppies on her own tour bus. In the post, she says MuttNation Foundation rescued 72 dogs who are being transported to safe shelters around the country. At about noon Wednesday, Lambert also posted that volunteers helped get 70 other dogs to an Oklahoma shelter she knows well.

Lambert and her mother, Bev, founded MuttNation in 2009. Redemption Ranch is the organization's no-kill shelter, located in Tishomingo, Okla., where Lambert once lived with her ex-husband, fellow country musician Blake Shelton.

Lambert's other businesses in Tishomingo ended with her marriage. This included her boutique, Pink Pistol, which closed its doors in May 2016, a little less than a year after she and Shelton got divorced. That July Lambert closed her Tishomingo bed and breakfast. But the shelter is still obviously close to her heart.

Paige Skinner
Paige Skinner has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

