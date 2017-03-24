Music News: A Gospel Legend, A Comedy Duo and Three Up-and-Comers Walk Into a Venue
Did you know CeCe Winans is the best-selling female gospel artist of all time?
This week's batch of concert announcements offers a little something for everyone. Gospel great CeCe Winans will come through in June, a slew of your favorite '90s artists will get you moving the following month, Granada is hosting a couple of veteran acts in the form of Joe Ely and Five for Fighting, and Dada is giving you the chance to catch three artists on their way to the big time in a small club. If you like a few chuckles with your music, Tim and Eric will provide just the thing in July.
- CeCe Winans is the best-selling female gospel artist of all time, as well as one of the most accomplished and celebrated women in modern music history. On Friday, June 2, she will bring her Let Them Fall in Love Tour to Dallas' Majestic Theatre. Centered around tracks from her recent album of the same name — her first in nearly a decade — this stop will be a prime opportunity to hear Winans' powerful and ethereal voice as she alternates seamlessly between contemporary and traditional gospel. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 24, at axs.com.
- The I Love The '90s Tour, arriving at Grand Prairie's Verizon Theatre on Saturday, July 29, will be a perfect time machine. TLC, Naughty By Nature, Blackstreet, Tone Loc and C&C Music Factory are all joining the party, so it's guaranteed to be a raucous night full of hits like "No Scrubs," "Waterfalls, "O.P.P.," "Hip Hop Hooray," "Funky Cold Medina" and "Everybody Dance Now." As huge as these acts were in the '90s, their catalogs have continued to be just as ubiquitous. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 24, at axs.com.
- Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim have built a huge and loyal following based off their quirky Comedy Central and Adult Swim shows and their surreal off-the-wall sketches. According to the comedy duo, here's what to expect: "It's been 10 years. We are heading out to see our chips across the USA and celebrate the incredible decade of Tim and Eric with a number of new spoofs and goofs, riffs and bits, songs and dances and hope to create memories to last a lifetime." The duo are also heavily involved in the indie rock scene, with Eric directing videos for acts like MGMT, Blonde Redhead, Beach House and Charli XCX, among others. Tickets for the July 31 show at Majestic Theatre go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 24, at axs.com.
- Legendary Texas troubadour and one-third of the Flatlanders, Joe Ely, will make his way to the Granada Theater stage on Saturday, June 10. For Texas music aficionados, Ely needs little introduction. For everyone else, he's released over a dozen albums and authored classics like "The Road Goes On Forever," "All Just To Get To You" and "She Never Spoke Spanish To Me." Along with Butch Hancock and Jimmie Dale Gilmore in the Flatlanders, he has been a part of many other Americana classics. Tickets ($21 to $42) go on sale 11 a.m. Friday, March 24, at granadatheater.com.
- Also at the Granada is John Ondrasik, better known by the moniker Five For Fighting. Best known for his hits "Superman (It's Not Easy)" and "100 Years," Ondrasik is also a man of other talents. He has given TED talks, written hockey blogs for his beloved LA Kings, and penned songs for Josh Groban and the Backstreet Boys. Tickets for the July 11 performance ($49 to $69) go on sale 11 a.m. Friday, March 24, at granadatheater.com. Ondrasik will perform with a string quartet.
- Club Dada has a trio of entertaining shows forthcoming. The first, on April 9, is Small Black, who are making a mini-run through the state of Texas. The Brooklyn-based four-piece excel at making airy, effervescent rock music that filters dark themes through shimmering synths, keys and guitars. Their most recent EP is made up of remixes from last year's Best Blues album, an effort that critics have hailed as one of the year's most interesting listens. Tickets ($12 to $15) are on sale now at dadadallas.com.
- Ten days later on April 19, Mandolin Orange of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, bring their delightful mix of Americana, bluegrass, and country sounds to the Dada stage. Comprising Andrew Martin and Emily Frantz, Mandolin Orange have been riding a wave of critical acclaim and success. NPR called their voices "effortless and beautiful," and Rolling Stone refer to their album, Such Jubilee, as one of the "30 Great Country Albums of 2015 You Probably Didn't Hear." The duo are also regularly featured on the festival circuit, so it will be a treat to hear them at cozy Club Dada. Tickets ($15 to $17) are on sale now at dadacallas.com.
- Finally, on May 8, Mitski brings her articulately crafted indie electronica to Dada. Making her way through Texas on the heels of the successful release of last year's Puberty 2, this show will be an intimate solo affair, which should make the haunting yet inspiring lyrical content of her material that much more powerful and arresting. Catch her before she graduates to larger venues. Tickets ($15) are on sale now at dadadallas.com.
