Music News: A Gospel Legend, A Comedy Duo and Three Up-and-Comers Walk Into a Venue

EXPAND Did you know CeCe Winans is the best-selling female gospel artist of all time? courtesy the artist

This week's batch of concert announcements offers a little something for everyone. Gospel great CeCe Winans will come through in June, a slew of your favorite '90s artists will get you moving the following month, Granada is hosting a couple of veteran acts in the form of Joe Ely and Five for Fighting, and Dada is giving you the chance to catch three artists on their way to the big time in a small club. If you like a few chuckles with your music, Tim and Eric will provide just the thing in July.

