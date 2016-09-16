Music News: Chief Brown Sings Leon, Sarah Jaffe Sings With Cyndi & More

EXPAND Dallas Police Chief David Brown took a moment this week to sing a little Leon Bridges for WFAA's Shelly Slater. Shelly Slater on Facebook

As hard as it is to believe, it's already halfway through September — but that's a good thing for music fans. It means peak concert season is nigh for touring artists and survivable music festivals are just around the corner. This week was a pretty busy one in local music news, too, but the lead story in this week's roundup comes courtesy of someone who isn't even a musician. (Time for a post-retirement career change, perhaps?)

Chief Brown Sings Leon Bridges on Facebook Live

What are we going to do without a president who loves Stevie Wonder? America's been confronted with that question all election season, but Dallas faces a similar quandary about it's police chief — and much like the POTUS, retiring police chief David Brown is not only a Stevie Wonder fan but also a Leon Bridges fan. He made that much clear earlier this week when, asked to sing a song on Facebook Live by WFAA's Shelly Slater, he chose Bridges' "River."

Rigor Mortis Release Their First-Ever Recording

Rigor Mortis as we know it no longer exists, but now fans of the local metal legends can hear them as they always remembered them best. Since the tragic onstage death of guitarist Mike Scaccia in 2012, the remaining members have continued to play on occasion under the name Wizards of Gore. But this weekend they're celebrating a special occasion, the 30th anniversary of the demos that helped get them a record deal back in the '80s. They're re-releasing the demos with a Gore party at The Rail Club on Saturday night.

Post Malone Drops First Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Another local artist released music this week, but this time actually wholly new music, was Post Malone. The Grapevine singer and rapper dropped "Deja Vu," which featured a verse from Malone's BFF Justin Bieber, at the end of last week. Many onlookers pointed out some striking similarities between the new joint and a certain little-known song called "Hotline Bling," but that shouldn't have Malone's fans any less excited about his hometown show at House of Blues next Wednesday.

Sarah Jaffe Has Some "Fun" Onstage With Cyndi Lauper

If you've been waiting a while to see Sarah Jaffe play in Dallas, then you won't have to wait too much longer: She'll be playing a free show with S1 at Twilite Lounge this Sunday under the auspices of their collaboration, the Dividends. But she's been plenty busy playing elsewhere of late too, including opening up for one of her heroes, Cyndi Lauper, last weekend. Oh, Jaffe also got to join Lauper on stage, and not just for any song, but for the song: "Girls Just Want to Have Fun."

Erykah Badu Does Rare Rendition of "Tyrone" for Diddy

Jaffe wasn't the only one making special appearances this week. The Queen of Neo-Soul herself, Erykah Badu — who, coincidentally, will be playing a DJ set at next weekend's Oaktopia festival in Denton — popped up at American Airlines Center with Puff Daddy, who had himself "popped up" in downtown Dallas earlier in the day. She did her cameo in style, too, singing her biggest hit of them all, "Tyrone" — a song she rolls out live on relatively few occasions — in the presence of the Puffy One.

