Music News: Ed Sheeran and a Bunch of ’70s Stalwarts Coming This Summer

Worldwide pop sensation Ed Sheeran will bring his arsenal of Grammy Awards, record-shattering singles and dynamic personality to the American Airlines Center on Aug. 18. Greg Williams

A couple touring stalwarts with full portfolios of hit songs are planning summer visits, while several eclectic talents will greet their respective audiences from indoor club stages. And one of the biggest Top 40 hit-makers around has set a date for an appearance at the American Airlines Center.