Music News: Ed Sheeran and a Bunch of '70s Stalwarts Coming This Summer

Seven DFW Rappers to Watch in 2017


Music News: Ed Sheeran and a Bunch of ’70s Stalwarts Coming This Summer

Friday, March 10, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Jeff Strowe
Worldwide pop sensation Ed Sheeran will bring his arsenal of Grammy Awards, record-shattering singles and dynamic personality to the American Airlines Center on Aug. 18.
Worldwide pop sensation Ed Sheeran will bring his arsenal of Grammy Awards, record-shattering singles and dynamic personality to the American Airlines Center on Aug. 18.
Greg Williams
A couple touring stalwarts with full portfolios of hit songs are planning summer visits, while several eclectic talents will greet their respective audiences from indoor club stages. And one of the biggest Top 40 hit-makers around has set a date for an appearance at the American Airlines Center.

  • Worldwide pop sensation Ed Sheeran will bring his arsenal of Grammy Awards, record-shattering singles and dynamic personality to the American Airlines Center on Aug. 18. Riding an unquestioned wave of momentum behind the recently released Divide album, Sheeran has set an ambitious 48-date North American itinerary for the summer and fall. Tickets for what will surely be a sold-out event go on sale 9 a.m. Friday, March 17, with an exclusive pre-sale available through Sheeran’s website beginning 9 a.m. Friday, March 10.

  • The recently christened Starplex Pavilion will host a double-bill of Boston and Joan Jett, two of the most ubiquitous rock acts of the ’70s, on Friday, June 30. The pair will co-headline what promises to be a sweltering evening of nostalgic singalongs and bombastic guitar riffs. Expect a couple of beach balls to be tossed around the Starplex lawn and much beer to be consumed by a crowd eager to get a summer weekend started. Tickets ($31 to $195) go on sale 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at livenation.com.

  • There are few soul acts better than Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly. Since their days opening for Marvin Gaye in the late ’70s, the group have enjoyed an indelible run of success, releasing a bevy of studio and compilation albums, constantly touring to adoring audiences and serving as models of musicianship to younger soul and R&B artists. Their summer journey makes a stop at the Verizon Theatre in Grand Prairie on Aug. 5, with special guest performers set to be announced soon. Tickets ($39.75 to $175) are on sale now at axs.com.

  • Rap impresario Lupe Fiasco makes his way to the Granada Theater on May 27. He’s consistently marched to his own beat over the course of his two-decade career, and recently released his first album on an independent label. The cozy Granada should be the perfect environment to hear tracks from Tetsuo & Youth live for the first time. Tickets ($53) go on sale 11 a.m. Friday, March 10, at granadatheater.com.

  • Atlanta’s Black Lips are notorious for their raucous live performances. From pogoing across the stage on the necks of their guitars, to sword-fighting with microphone stands, to removing necessary articles of clothing, the garage rockers have driven venue managers crazy with their provocative antics. A look beyond all of the envelope pushing, however, reveals a band of tireless road warriors who excel at writing tightly constructed and catchy 2- to 3-minute, hook-laden songs. They’ve recently hinted at a new album, which would be their first release in three years. Expect some of these tunes to surface alongside some of their many crowd pleasers when Black Lips play at Trees on May 17. Tickets ($18) go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 10, at treesdallas.com.
Jeff Strowe
After stints living in Raleigh, North Carolina, and New York City, Jeff Strowe now calls DFW home and enjoys writing about music, books, beer/wine and sports. His work is also featured in Glide Magazine and PopMatters and he has written in the past for No Depression.

