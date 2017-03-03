Music News: Hall and Oates Are Coming, Lil Wayne Reschedules and More
Hall and Oates at American Airlines Center? We can go for that.
Mat Hayward / Shutterstock.com
The arrival of a new calendar month brings with it another exciting round of concert announcements for the DFW region. Quite a few industry legends will make their way to area stages, while a lively tribute gathering will honor the 40th anniversary of a rock 'n' roll signature event. And, oh yeah, in case you haven't heard, the Old 97's are throwing another downtown Dallas party.
- The No. 1 selling duo in music history, Hall and Oates, are embarking on a 29-date North American tour this summer, with Tears for Fears along for the ride as co-headliners, and contemporary soul musician Allen Stone opening. The tour will include a stop at American Airlines Center on July 11 and tickets, $35 to $129, go on sale 10 a.m. next Friday, March 10, at ticketmaster.com. "I am very excited to be touring with Tears for Fears," Darryl Hall said in the press release announcing the tour. "Their music has a timeless quality that complements what we do." We can certainly go for that.
- Last spring's Old 97's County Fair at Dallas' Main Street Park proved to be such a success that Rhett Miller and co. are bringing it back for another round. Just like before, they've enlisted quite the bevy of Americana artists to help celebrate. Genre pioneers Lucinda Williams and the Jayhawks will perform afternoon sets, as will living legend of gospel and R&B Mavis Staples. The up-and-coming Americana scene will also be represented with appearances by Columbus, Ohio, firebrand Lydia Loveless, and a quartet of magnificent local acts: The Vandoliers, Jonathan Tyler and the Northern Lights, the Texas Gentlemen and The Ticket's own Gordon Keith. Old 97's will, of course, headline. Gates open to Main Street Park at noon and tickets are $45 at old97scf.com.
- Had they only come up with another "Black Hole Sun," "Spoonman" or "Fell on Black Day," Seattle's Soundgarden would still hold a sacred place in the rock landscape. However, the grunge innovators are still going strong, touring this spring behind the reissues of several of their early career masterpieces. May 26 will find them at The Bomb Factory for what is sure to be a highly attended show. Soundgarden record new material from time to time, but they don't regularly tour, which makes this Dallas date all the more enticing. Tickets are $67 to $252 at thebombfactory.com.
- After canceling his Jan. 6 show at the Bomb Factory, Lil Wayne has decided to bring his hip-hop rhymes, hyper-kinetic personality and 100-million-album-selling reputation to South Side Ballroom. The April 28 show, part of his 13-city Kloser 2 U tour should be greeted warmly by fans who have spent much of the past year worried that Wayne was serious about retiring. Though the long anticipated Tha Carter V album remains unreleased, he's been busy teasing new music via his social media platforms, which leaves open the possibility of fresh tunes making their way into the set. Tickets are on sale as of 10 a.m. this morning. Visit concerts.livenation.com for more info.
- Last year, The Last Waltz turned 40 years old. Martin Scorsese's acclaimed film about The Band's star-studded Thanksgiving Farewell concert continues to serve as a benchmark for concert documentaries, demanding renewed screenings, and inspiring tribute shows across the globe. The latter is exactly what will take place at Grand Prairie's Verizon Theatre on March 30. Anchored by a pair Grammy winners, Warren Haynes and Don Was, the assembled band also features Dr. John, Jamey Johnson, Terence Higgins, Danny Louis and a horn section led by Mark Mullins, which will play the original horn arrangements of Allen Toussaint. A few other special guests may also find their way to the billing by the time the show rolls around. Tickets are $65 to $149 at verizontheatre.com.
- The Dallas Cowboys have a shiny new training facility in Frisco called The Ford Center or "The Star." Like their home stadium in Arlington, it's an over-the-top structure befitting of events beyond football practices and fan events. On July 31, the venue will hold its first concert when James Taylor arrives with Bonnie Raitt in tow. Tickets will be available for $36 at ticketmaster.com beginning March 10.
- After turning down a boatload of reunion offers over the years, the Sonics finally got back together in 2007. The reconfigured lineup — hailed by Time Out New York as the best garage rock band of all time — has been hitting the road with greater frequency since then. On April 7 they'll bring their '60s garage rock to Gas Monkey Live. This appearance also serves as a mulligan for local fans who may have missed the Sonics when they opened for Robert Plant at last year's sold-out Bomb Factory show. Tickets are $17 to $35 at gasmonkeybarngrill.com.
- Thurston Moore released a politically charged new single this week, and also announced a slew of U.S. tour dates. He'll be swinging by Club Dada on May 18 with his backing band for a night filled with the guitar histrionics and shape-shifting tunes that he has made famous for close to 40 years. Tickets, $20, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 10, at dadadallas.com.
