Music News: Hall and Oates Are Coming, Lil Wayne Reschedules and More

Hall and Oates at American Airlines Center? We can go for that. Mat Hayward / Shutterstock.com

The arrival of a new calendar month brings with it another exciting round of concert announcements for the DFW region. Quite a few industry legends will make their way to area stages, while a lively tribute gathering will honor the 40th anniversary of a rock 'n' roll signature event. And, oh yeah, in case you haven't heard, the Old 97's are throwing another downtown Dallas party.

