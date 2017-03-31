Music News: Irving Music Factory Is Coming in Hot, Bucks Burnett Opens a New Record Store and More
|
Trey Songz plays the Bomb Factory on May 25.
Mel D. Cole
This week we got details about the unveiling of a shiny new music and entertainment complex, the initial revelation of Live Nation's music lineup, and concert announcements that will appeal to fans of R&B, early-2000s rock, and European industrial. Read on for the details.
- Regular readers of the Dallas Observer know Bucks Burnett. In addition to penning our Namedropper column he's an aficionado of eight-track tapes, the listening medium that briefly reigned supreme in the '70s, and until a couple years ago he ran a museum in Deep Ellum dedicated to the tapes. That space closed, but now Burnett has announced the opening of a new record store at 9022 Garland Road. Among other things 14 Records will also include a cassette museum. Check it out when it opens to the public at noon Saturday, April 1.
- The long awaited and much hyped Irving Music Factory is making its debut this fall. The venue will transform dramatically depending on the type of event. An 8,000-seat, open-air amphitheater can be downsized into two smaller venues: a 4,000-seat indoor theater, or an even more intimate 2,500 capacity space. It's not yet clear which configurations will apply to the string of shows Live Nation has announced for next fall. They are: Dave Chappelle, Sept. 1; Brad Paisely, Sept. 2; Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy's Backyard BBQ, Sept. 3; Goo Goo Dolls, Sept. 6; Sin Bandera, Sept. 23; Young the Giant with Cold War Kids, Sept. 29; Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows, Oct. 1; Scorpions and Megadeth, Oct. 12; 2Cellos, Nov. 4; and Trevor Noah, Nov. 11. Tickets for all of these go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 31, at LiveNation.com.
- Trey Songz stops by the Bomb Factory on May 25 as part of his U.S. tour. It's aptly named "Tremaine the Tour" since it's timed to the release of his new album, Tremaine the Album. This show will give Dallas fans the opportunity to celebrate the career of one of contemporary R&B's biggest stars. Songz has topped the Billboard charts and sold well over 20 million albums in the process. In 2014, he was even named the "Best R&B/Soul Male Artist" at the Soul Train Awards. Tickets are $49 to $68.50 at treysongz.com/tour.
- Former Creed frontman and longtime subject of internet chatter, Scott Stapp, will perform an unplugged set at Trees on June 18. Often maligned for his emotive takes on metal and post-grunge, Stapp has nevertheless persevered through the ups and downs of both his personal life and the music industry. He's been in the public eye for close to 20 years and has had a string of successful albums, both with Creed and as a solo artist. Tickets ($31) go on sale 11 a.m. Friday, March 31, at treesdallas.com.
- Sept. 24 may seem like a long way away, but fans of electro-industrial would be wise to mark that date on the calendar. In a very rare American appearance, Belgian pioneers Front 242 will play Dallas' Granada Theater. The group, formed in the early '80s, was one of the first to derive inspiration from advancements in technology. The results attracted legions of European followers and before too long, American audiences followed suit, resulting in a record deal with Wax Trak Records. Tickets ($47 to $185) are on sale now at granadatheater.com.
