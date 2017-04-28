Music News: Kendrick Lamar and The Melvins Schedule Visits, Wesltey Drops By, and More

EXPAND Kendrick Lamar plays Coachella earlier this month. He'll visit American Airlines Center on July 14. Mathew Tucciarone

Big news this week as the one and only Kendrick Lamar has made Dallas one of the stops on his hotly anticipated North American tour. Elsewhere, dates and artists for KXT's Sun Sets series have been shored up, The Bomb Factory is busy adding new announcements, and a pair of venerable acts set club dates. On top of all of this, The Princess Bride celebrates its' 30th anniversary at The Majestic Theatre and LiveNation is offering up some summer deals.

