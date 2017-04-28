Music News: Kendrick Lamar and The Melvins Schedule Visits, Wesltey Drops By, and More
|
Kendrick Lamar plays Coachella earlier this month. He'll visit American Airlines Center on July 14.
Mathew Tucciarone
Big news this week as the one and only Kendrick Lamar has made Dallas one of the stops on his hotly anticipated North American tour. Elsewhere, dates and artists for KXT's Sun Sets series have been shored up, The Bomb Factory is busy adding new announcements, and a pair of venerable acts set club dates. On top of all of this, The Princess Bride celebrates its' 30th anniversary at The Majestic Theatre and LiveNation is offering up some summer deals.
- 2017 is shaping up to be another banner year for Compton, California, artist Kendrick Lamar. Riding a tidal wave of momentum with last week's release of his new album, DAMN., Lamar will bring his tour to the American Airlines Center for a July 14 performance. He'll be joined by his "goosebumps" collaborator, Travis Scott, and the equally ambitious Virginia rapper D.R.A.M. Tickets go on sale this at 10 a.m. Friday, April 28 through ticketmaster.com.
- Nikki Lane, Alejandro Escovedo and Matisyahu are just a few of the diverse artists that will headline KXT's Sun Sets 2017 series. The eight concert series held at the Dallas Arboretum takes the place of the radio station's traditional Summer Cut concert event. Series passes are available now for $225 and individual tickets will go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 28. Visit http://kxt.org/2017/04/sunsets/ for complete artist and ticket listings.
- The Bomb Factory this week announced two dates to mark on your fall calendar. On September 13, Baltimore synth-poppers Future Islands will appear as they tour behind the recently released The Far Field. Known for their slinky rhythms and vocalist Sam Herring's infectious dance moves, the veteran band catapulted to fame in 2014 due in large part to the jaunty single, "Seasons (Waiting on You)", and a powerhouse Late Night with David Letterman performance that left the host nearly speechless. On September 16, the venue will host Dallas favorites Old 97's for a headlining gig. Fresh off the success of their second annual Old 97's County Fair event, the Americana stalwarts will still be out promoting their recent album, Graveyard Whistling. Tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday, April 28, at thebombfactory.com.
- Seattle-based alternative hip-hop act Shabazz Palaces have scheduled an August 24 date at Club Dada. They'll be touring behind their forthcoming album, Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star, set to be released via Sub Pop on July 14. The experimental duo have been known to put on quite the trippy show, with barrages of lights and video collages intertwining perfectly with complex socially tinged rhymes and rhythms. Tickets are available at 10 a.m. Friday, April 28 at dadadallas.com.
- The Melvins have just announced a new double album with an interesting concept. A Walk With Love and Death, out this July, will contain a proper Melvins' album on one side and the score for an upcoming short film on the other. To celebrate and promote the release, the band has booked a 12-week North American tour. The Dallas stop takes place September 9 at Trees. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28, at treesdallas.com.
- Since its 1987 release, The Princess Bride has become quite the iconic film. With it's sweetly comedic plot and bevy of quotable lines, it continues to bring in new viewers and provide a healthy dose of nostalgia for those who grew up seeing the film in theaters and on VHS. On August 12, The Majestic Theatre will host The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes. Attendees will be treated to a screening of the film followed by a Q&A and behind-the-scenes storytelling from Elwes, the actor who portrayed Westley, the film's spirited protagonist. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 28, at axs.com.
- The folks at Live Nation are launching their "Kickoff to Summer Ticket Promotion" by making over one million tickets available for just $20 for certain shows and venues around the nation. The general on-sale for this promotion begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, and continues for one week through Tuesday, May 9. With several venues in the area – Starplex Pavilion, Verizon Theater at Grand Prairie and Music Hall at Fair Park, among others – using Live Nation for ticket sales, the benefits to this deal seem promising. For a full list of eligible artists and venues, visit LiveNation.com/20ticket.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
97.1 The Eagle Presents BFD 2017
TicketsSun., May. 28, 2:00pm
-
Foster the People
TicketsTue., May. 30, 7:00pm
-
Goodbye June
TicketsTue., May. 30, 7:00pm
-
The Big Beats
TicketsTue., May. 23, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!