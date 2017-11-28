North Texas Artists Receive More Than a Dozen Grammy Nominations

Recognize this face? You should. Booker T. grad Jazzmeia Horn is nominated for a Grammy for best jazz vocal album.

Every November when the Recording Academy releases its list of Grammy nominees, a handful of North Texas musicians are on it. Last year, Maren Morris, Snarky Puppy, Kirk Franklin and Pentatonix were just a few of the musicians with local ties who received nods and ultimately went on to win in their categories.

Today we learned the nominees for the 60th annual Grammy Awards, airing Jan. 28 on CBS, and far from representing a change in this pattern, the list of nominees seems to bear even more local artists than usual.

For one, Kelly Clarkson and Morris are back. Clarkson is up for an award for best pop solo performance, and Morris is a contender for best country solo performance."

Rap and R&B artists Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and SZA will likely be the most decorated this year, but amid their wealth of nominations, there are some other local names whom you may not immediately recognize, such as producer J. White Did It (responsible for Cardi B's breakout single, "Bodak Yellow") and Jazzmeia Horn, a Booker T. Washington High School grad who's up for best jazz vocal album.

The North Texas musicians who made the cut: