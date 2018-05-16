Nada Surf To Visit Dallas on Its Anniversary Tour To Celebrate Successes, Like That Song "Popular"

It seems like Nada Surf always hits Dallas whenever it tours, which is not a bad thing. With every album it puts out, the band comes here, but Thursday’s show at the Granada Theater is a slightly different affair.

For the first time in its career, it's doing an anniversary tour, celebrating 15 years since its breakthrough third album, Let Go, was released. Frontman Matthew Caws vaguely remembers specifics about a Dallas show then. It was a good show at the Gypsy Tea Room although his guitar amp died that night. What he certainly remembers was the mindset he was in when he wrote the songs for the album.

Nada Surf could have become a forgotten band of the mid-1990s after an enormous hit on its debut album, High/Low. The tongue-in-cheek “Popular” was all over radio and MTV with its Weezer-like charm, but the song was anomalous to the rest of the band’s material. Songs like “Tree House” and “The Plan” were more of a college rock/punk rock hybrid in line with contemporaries such as Buffalo Tom, Superdrag and Dinosaur Jr.