Dallas Music Venue The Dirty 30 Hosts Benefit Show To Help With Losses From Its Sixth Break-In

This is the sixth time someone has broken into the venue in a year and a half.

Dallas venue The Dirty 30 had a break-in May 7 for the sixth time in a year and a half. Someone used a crowbar to open the door, broke the windows and took about $850 worth of alcohol.

Although the club’s security alarms have sounded for all of the break-ins, club manager Nick Womack says the the police have never responded sooner than an hour and a half after an incident.

“Each time, they steal probably upwards to $500 to $800 worth of liquor,” he says.