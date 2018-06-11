Zen Principles are the Inspiration for Buffalo Black’s New Album, Be Like Water

Hip-hop artist Jamil Kelley has received critical acclaim since he began his career in 2013 under the moniker Buffalo Black. The Oak Cliff native aims to validate past accolades with the release of his new album, Be Like Water. Buffalo Black unveiled his latest project Friday at Spinster Records, where he hosted a listening party.

Buffalo Black’s inspiration for his new album is rooted in the peace of mind obtained after surviving hardship. He credits much of this to embracing an Eastern Zen-like mindset.

“The concept for this album stems from me dealing with difficult relationships, trials and obstacles in my life over the past couple of years since I released my last project [Surilla in 2015],” Black says. “Being that I’m a Bruce Lee fan and student, my album to me is philosophically in line with where I am right now in the sense of allowing myself to adapt with the ebb and flow of life. Basically, it’s just about being a sponge to whatever comes at you and learning how to be reactive in a positive way. It’s all about coming out stronger on the other end, and that’s what the album represents.”