menu

Off the Rails Festival Announces Lineup, Including Headliners Miranda Lambert and Jason Aldean

Julie Doyle, of Polyphonic Spree, Jumps Into the Bar Business


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Off the Rails Festival Announces Lineup, Including Headliners Miranda Lambert and Jason Aldean

Monday, October 31, 2016 at 9:55 a.m.
By Joe Pappalardo
The scene from Toyota Stadium during Off the Rails Country Music Fest 2016.EXPAND
The scene from Toyota Stadium during Off the Rails Country Music Fest 2016.
Melissa Hennings
A A

The Off The Rails Country Music Fest today announced the lineup for the the 2017 show in Frisco, and it certainly has a more than a few A-list names.  Miranda Lambert is headlining Saturday's show, with the crowd warmed up by Tyler Farr and Justin Moore. Sunday's show features Cam, Old Dominion, Dierks Bently and, at the top of that day's bill, Jason Aldean.

Related Stories

The inaugural festival featured Blake Shelton and Eric Church, long lines and crowds. Alas, the venue remains the same. "The two-day festival was hosted at Toyota Stadium, the Frisco home to the FC Dallas soccer team. Toyota Stadium is a venue made for soccer games, not music festivals," Observer writer Paige Skinner wrote about the 2016 OTR. "Lines for beer were about an hour long. The screens that projected the musicians were tiny. Stadium lights were not turned on, so walking to a concession stand for a hot dog became a risky journey."

"OTR is offering a fan filled experience which will include line dancing, food trucks, outdoor party games, an eclectic video game area, craft beers, cigar rolling, Jack Daniel’s sampling experience, specialty food," the festival organizers said in a press release. "More exciting artists are set to be announced in early 2017." Local DFW artists will perform throughout the festival on the second stage, located in the Depot Village.

Off the Rails 2017

SATURDAY, MAY 6th
MIRANDA LAMBERT
JUSTIN MOORE
TYLER FARR
RODNEY ATKINS
TUCKER BEATHARD
JESSIE JAMES DECKER

SUNDAY, MAY 7th
JASON ALDEAN
DIERKS BENTLEY
OLD DOMINION
CAM
WILLIAM MICHAEL MORGAN
HIGH VALLEY

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >