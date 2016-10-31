Off the Rails Festival Announces Lineup, Including Headliners Miranda Lambert and Jason Aldean

EXPAND The scene from Toyota Stadium during Off the Rails Country Music Fest 2016. Melissa Hennings

The Off The Rails Country Music Fest today announced the lineup for the the 2017 show in Frisco, and it certainly has a more than a few A-list names. Miranda Lambert is headlining Saturday's show, with the crowd warmed up by Tyler Farr and Justin Moore. Sunday's show features Cam, Old Dominion, Dierks Bently and, at the top of that day's bill, Jason Aldean.

The inaugural festival featured Blake Shelton and Eric Church, long lines and crowds. Alas, the venue remains the same. "The two-day festival was hosted at Toyota Stadium, the Frisco home to the FC Dallas soccer team. Toyota Stadium is a venue made for soccer games, not music festivals," Observer writer Paige Skinner wrote about the 2016 OTR. "Lines for beer were about an hour long. The screens that projected the musicians were tiny. Stadium lights were not turned on, so walking to a concession stand for a hot dog became a risky journey."

"OTR is offering a fan filled experience which will include line dancing, food trucks, outdoor party games, an eclectic video game area, craft beers, cigar rolling, Jack Daniel’s sampling experience, specialty food," the festival organizers said in a press release. "More exciting artists are set to be announced in early 2017." Local DFW artists will perform throughout the festival on the second stage, located in the Depot Village.