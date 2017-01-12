Old 97’s County Fair Lineup and Date Set

County Fair is brought to you by the same folks who brought Homegrown Fest to Dallas. Mike Brooks

Old 97’s frontman Rhett Miller set out to add a little more of a woman’s touch to the the band’s second annual County Fair, and he has delivered, beefing up the 2017 one-day festival’s lineup with two women who have combined to win five Grammy Awards.

The event will be held once again at Main Street Garden Park, and goes down Saturday, April 8, Miller announced Thursday morning on the Ticket radio station. The Old 97’s will headline, but sets from Mavis Staples and Lucinda Williams will also be big draws to the family-friendly, fair-themed festival, complete with a 40-foot ferris wheel, midway games, fair-style foods and other rides.

“For me, last year was a huge success by all measures, but I did notice that we were a little short on feminine influence,” Miller told the Ticket. “Then, I remember, the next night after we had the festival last year, I went to the Kessler and saw Lucinda Williams put on an incredible show at that small, beautiful venue, and that became my fixation. It took a lot of time and a lot of working on Lucinda and her booking agent to make it happen, but we got Lucinda Williams on the bill.”

Williams has won Grammys across three different genres: Best Country Song in 1994 for “Passionate Kisses,” Best Contemporary Folk Album in 1998 for Car Wheels on a Gravel Road and Best Female Rock Vocal Performance in 2001 for the song “Get Right With God.” Time Magazine named Williams "America’s Best Songwriter” in 2002.

Mavis Staples Stephen Masker

Staples is a gospel and R&B legend with two Grammys to her credit as well as No. 1 singles in “I’ll Take You There”and “Let’s Do It Again.” The Old 97’s, of course, are the Dallas treasure with 10 studio albums to their credit who pioneered the alt-country sound in the mid-1990s.

Tickets to the Old 97’s County Fair, which went on sale Thursday when the announcement came down, cost $45 for advanced general admission and $100 for VIP. Children 10 and younger get in free, and the event, which sold out last year in its first year, is dog-friendly.