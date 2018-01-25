 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Last year's County Fair ticketholders piled toward the stage for an evening of country, rock and soul acts.
Last year's County Fair ticketholders piled toward the stage for an evening of country, rock and soul acts.
Mike Brooks

Old 97's County Fair Announces Third Annual Lineup with Headliner Lord Huron

Caroline North | January 25, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Just about the time we start missing the State Fair of Texas, its music festival sibling, the Old 97's County Fair, comes along. This week, the festival announced the lineup for its third event, which returns to Main Street Garden Park on April 14.

In addition to the usual cotton candy, corn dogs and carnival rides, last year's festival offered a mix of contemporary and classic country, soul and rock acts, including the Jayhawks, Lucinda Williams and Mavis 

Staples. This year, L.A.-based indie folk band Lord Huron is the star attraction. As always, Dallas' the Old 97's anchor the lineup:

Old 97’s
Lord Huron
The Mavericks
Valerie June
The Bottle Rockets
Erika Wennerstrom (Heartless Bastards)
Paul Cauthen
Jaime Wyatt
Bastards of Soul


In last year's review, Jeff Strowe called the fest a "well-curated, daylong music festival for adults and kids," and complimented the one-stage setup. "The bands were never outside earshot, no matter where you were in the park, and a single stage meant there was no agonizing over which acts to see and which to skip," he wrote.

Tickets for this year's Old 97's County Fair start at $50 for general admission. The County Fair Poster Bundle is $65, and a VIP pass for access to private restrooms, bars and a viewing deck is $125. Tickets are on sale at old97scf.com.

Old 97's County Fair, Saturday, April 14, Main Street Garden Park, 1902 Main St., $50-$125, old97scf.com.

In addition to music, the Old 97's County Fair offers corn dogs, cotton candy and a sampling of classic carnival games.
In addition to music, the Old 97's County Fair offers corn dogs, cotton candy and a sampling of classic carnival games.
Mike Brooks
 
Caroline North is the music and culture editor at the Dallas Observer. She studied English at Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, and in 2012 returned to her hometown of Dallas, where she spends her free time seeking out new places to roller skate and play pinball.

Popular Stories

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >