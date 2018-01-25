Old 97's County Fair Announces Third Annual Lineup with Headliner Lord Huron

Last year's County Fair ticketholders piled toward the stage for an evening of country, rock and soul acts.

Just about the time we start missing the State Fair of Texas, its music festival sibling, the Old 97's County Fair, comes along. This week, the festival announced the lineup for its third event, which returns to Main Street Garden Park on April 14.

In addition to the usual cotton candy, corn dogs and carnival rides, last year's festival offered a mix of contemporary and classic country, soul and rock acts, including the Jayhawks, Lucinda Williams and Mavis

courtesy the festival

Staples. This year, L.A.-based indie folk band Lord Huron is the star attraction. As always, Dallas' the Old 97's anchor the lineup: