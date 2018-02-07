Ozzy Osbourne Announces North American Dates for His Final World Tour

Ozzy Osbourne is slowing down, but not before he goes on one last, epic tour. This week, the 69-year-old heavy metal legend announced No More Tours 2, the sequel to his 1992 tour. So far, 47 dates have been revealed, but the tour is anticipated to continue into 2020, so more are probably on the way.

This first announcement shows Osbourne starting his tour in Jacksonville, Florida, in April, and finishing in Las Vegas in October. No More Tours 2 stops at Dallas' Starplex on Sept. 26. Twenty-three of the dates are in North America; the rest will take him to international cities such as Santiago, Chile; Tel Aviv, Israel; and St. Petersburg, Russia.