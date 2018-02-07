Ozzy Osbourne Announces North American Dates for His Final World Tour

Ozzy Osbourne is slowing down, but not before he goes on one last, epic tour. This week, the 69-year-old heavy metal legend announced No More Tours 2, the sequel to his 1992 tour. So far, 47 dates have been revealed, but the tour is anticipated to continue into 2020, so more are probably on the way.
This first announcement shows Osbourne starting his tour in Jacksonville, Florida, in April, and finishing in Las Vegas in October. No More Tours 2 stops at Dallas' Starplex on Sept. 26. Twenty-three of the dates are in North America; the rest will take him to international cities such as Santiago, Chile; Tel Aviv, Israel; and St. Petersburg, Russia.
The former Black Sabbath lead singer, who went on to have a succesful solo career as both a musician and a reality TV personality on the MTV show The Osbournes, will be joined for the tour by guitarist Zakk Wylde, bassist Blasko, drummer Tommy Clufetos and keyboardist Adam Wakeman.
Tickets to all dates of the tour go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at livenation.com. They'll probably go fast, but don't fret if you miss out. Osbourne has vowed that he's not retiring entirely and will continue to play one-off shows.
The North American dates:
April 27 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville
April 29 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ FortRock
Aug. 30 — Allentown, Penn. @ PPL Center
Sept. 01 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ Lakeview Amphitheater
Sept. 04 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 06 — Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Sept. 08 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Jones Beach Amphitheatre
Sept. 10 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 12 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
Sept. 14 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 16 — Cuyahoga Falls Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Sept. 19 — Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Center
Sept. 21 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 23 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Sept. 26 — Dallas, Texas @ Starplex Pavilion
Sept. 28 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 30 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Oct. 02 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
Oct. 04 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Oct. 06 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 09 — Chula Vista, Calif. @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
Oct. 11 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
Oct. 13 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
