Dimevision Vol. 2 Reaches 'Dime Time' of Billboard Charts

Dimevision Vol. 2: Roll With it or Get Rolled Over, the follow-up to Dimebag Darrell Abbott’s video memorial set, debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s DVD music video chart in its first week of release.

The DVD/CD set includes more footage of classic moments of Abbott’s life and five previously unreleased demos that longtime girlfriend Rita Haney accrued until Abbott’s untimely death in December 2004.

“We just want to thank each and every one of you for getting behind Dimevision 2 and supporting its release,” Haney said in a statement. “Darrell would be stoked knowing you guys are all out there blowin’ it up Dime-style!”

Dimevision Vol. 2 follows the same vein as Dimevision Vol. 1, offering video segments that capture some of Abbott’s antics behind the scenes and some of the unsuspecting visitors to the couple’s home.

Haney worked with Daryl “Bobby Tongs” Arnberger, one of Abbott’s closest friends who worked as an official videographer for Pantera and Damageplan. They catalogued hundreds of tapes and chose 43 segments to create Dimevision Vol. 2.

“As we all watched, we envisioned certain segments and ideas coming to life in my head,” Arnberger told Metal Blade Records. “Rather than it serving as another memorial, this second DVD is more about the vision Dime had in his head for this footage, what he actually wanted it to become. This one is more uplifting, funny, and it stays 100 percent true to his idea for Dimevision.”

Haney said the quality of the unreleased tracks doesn’t meet the high production standards of a regular release because they were made on a 4-track recorder. They were mostly recorded during Abbott's off time.

“He loved making music and appreciated all kinds of music. Whether he was making a joke of it or not, it still caught his ear,” Haney said. “I hope people can enjoy these songs for what they are and the spirit they were made in.”

Haney also noted that the set's title was drawn from the Abbott's words.

“It comes from something he was saying a lot in 2003 and 2004,” she recalled. “He’d call from the road and he’d say, ‘Man, I’m beat up out here, but that’s the highs and lows of rock and roll. You gotta roll with it or get rolled over.’”

