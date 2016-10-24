Pinoberfest Erupts At Miranda Lambert's Grand Opening of Her New Pink Pistol In Lindale
|
This small town's future is now tied to Miranda Lambert and Tye Phelps.
Sarah Miller
Miranda Lambert wasn't in attendance but her town of Lindale erupted in a pink-hued block party to celebrate the grand opening of her boutique store, The Pink Pistol. The day also commemorated the opening of the music venue Love and War in Texas and at The Cannery Lindale. This officially makes Lindale a tourist destination for country music fans.
|
Will Lindale be some sort of Dollywood? Time will tell.
Sarah Miller
|
Fans rallied in the thousands, proving Lambert's appeal.
Sarah Miller
|
This was as close to the grand opening as fans would get to the country music superstar.
Sarah Miller
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Fantastic Negrito
TicketsMon., Oct. 24, 8:00pm
-
Elle King
TicketsMon., Oct. 24, 8:00pm
-
LIL DICKY: DICK OR TREAT TOUR
TicketsTue., Oct. 25, 8:00pm
-
The Levee Singers
TicketsMon., Oct. 24, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!