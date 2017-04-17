menu

Car Theft Operation Ends in Chase and Police Shooting


Car Theft Operation Ends in Chase and Police Shooting

Monday, April 17, 2017 at 7:27 a.m.
By Joe Pappalardo
Bait cars have enticing thieves in Dallas since 2013.
City of Dallas
A A

A stolen car sting operation ended in a officer-involved shooting early this morning, Dallas police say.

Like many police departments, Dallas has embraced the use of "bait cars" to lure car thieves. The vehicles, often festooned with electronics and other tempting items, are wired with tracking devices and cameras.  On Sunday morning at around 2am, officers responded when they received a "bait car activation" on the 300 block of N. Walton Street.

"Officers got into a brief pursuit with the suspect, a 38- to 40-year-old black male, which ended in Fair Park," according to Dallas police. "The suspect intentionally rammed the police squad car and one officer fired his weapon striking the suspect."

Police say the suspect has been transported to the hospital in critical condition, but have not yet released any further details. 

Police involved shootings often involve a suspect using a vehicle in a threatening manner, according to DPD data.
DPD
Officer involved shooting data, not including this morning's.
DPD
Joe Pappalardo
Joe Pappalardo is editor in chief of the Dallas Observer.

