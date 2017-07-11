Granada Theater's Free Week of Concerts Is Coming; Prepare Accordingly

Quaker City Night Hawks will headline Thursday, July 20. Karlo X Ramos

The Granada Theater is the place to be this month. Free Week is back for the second year, and Valise, Micky and the Motorcars, Quaker City Night Hawks, Night Drive, Eisley, and Savoy are all on the lineup. The festivities kick off at 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, and continue through Sunday, July 23.

“To be able to give back to the fans is something we care about deeply,” Mike Schoder, owner of the Granada, said in a press release. “They’re the reason we’re able to do what we love doing, so it’s our way of saying thank you. When we say ‘free,’ we mean it!”

Entry is free every night of the week until the venue hits capacity. But if you want guaranteed entry on a specific night, consider purchasing a $5 ticket. With this option, there’s no worry about getting in, and your first drink will be on the house.

"It's fun to come back to a place we've been playing throughout the eight-year career of our band," says Sam Anderson of Quaker City Night Hawks. Facebook

If you decide to forego the $5 option, arrive early or at door time (usually a half hour before the show begins) to ensure that you don't come up against capacity issues. Reps from the venue anticipate that Quaker City Night Hawks, Valise and Eisley will be the most crowded shows, so order your Uber early if you plan to attend one of those nights.

Each night will also have a free after-party next door at Sundown at the Granada, including an after-party band that blends well will the evening's headliner. If you get the munchies in the midst of all the music, don’t worry; the restaurant will serve its late-night menu during Free Week.

The Free Week Schedule:



Tuesday (7/18): Valise, Northern National, Jacob Metcalf

Wednesday (7/19): Micky and the Motorcars, The Dirty River Boys, The Statesboro Revue

Thursday (7/20): Quaker City Night Hawks, Oil Boom, The Roomsounds

Friday (7/21): Night Drive, Blackbird Blackbird, Nite, Nervous Curtains

Saturday (7/22): Eisley, Ume, Jessie Frye

Sunday (7/23): Savoy (DJ set), Run DMT, DJ Red Eye



If you’ve never heard the bands before, pull up your favorite streaming service and get familiar. The good news is that Granada has built a diverse lineup, so no matter what kind of music you love, there’s a night for you. Start with the headliners and work your way through each night’s list to feel out the vibes.

If you’re only planning on attending one night, Valise's set Tuesday is a safe bet. The performance will be fun and energetic, and Jared Travis, who plays guitar and keys for the local indie rock band, said in a recent interview that the band will likely play some new music.

Quaker City Night Hawks will do the same on Thursday. The group is in the process of finishing a new record, and singer and rhythm electric guitarist Sam Anderson says it plans to play “three or four new songs no one has ever heard” during the set, which Anderson anticipates will last about an hour and 15 minutes.

“We’ve loved playing Granada and have played there at different stages in our career," Anderson says. "It’s fun to come back to a place we’ve been playing throughout the eight-year career of our band."