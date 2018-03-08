A Day To Remember's 15 Years In The Making Tour Feels Like the Band's Swan Song

Anything A Day To Remember does from here on is nothing more than a victory lap. The boys from Ocala, Florida, are now the kings of their hometown. For years, they’ve been the top dogs of the dwindling post-hardcore genre that’s often umbrella termed as Warped Tour or Hot Topic bands. But no matter the categorization, A Day To Remember is the monument of success for underground rock bands, and last night’s sold-out affair at The Bomb Factory was a testament to that. It’s just a shame that all five band members looked as if they were just going through the motions, but that happens after 15 years on the road.

All those years as a band is the theme for this tour, which includes Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse and The Devil Wears Prada. 15 Years In The Making was a happy, accidental realization by guitarist Neil Westfall, as he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch last month, when the band was trying to find a theme for a tour that wasn’t directly supporting an album since the band’s last project was released two years ago. To commemorate that time, the band curated a set list that reaches back through its six studio-album catalog and touches on highlights from each point of the outfit’s ascending career.

As the opening notes of “I’m Made of Wax, Larry, What Are You Made Of?” rang out, frontman Jeremy McKinnon’s vocal efforts felt half-hearted, which is ironic for a band that made its name off the 2007 album For Those Who Have Heart. McKinnon looked disengaged and the set felt oddly choreographed — it seems weird to see a group that refers to itself as a garage band have such a polished set. The band let confetti canons, streamers, cryo jets and crowd surfing do the heavy lifting of getting the crowd pumped, but as has been the case for almost a decade, A Day to Remember has such a large and loyal fan base they were off the rails just off the strength of the band’s presence. A bonus to the performance of that song from 2009’s Homesick was The Devil Wears Prada’s frontman Mike Hranica joining A Day To Remember on the song. It almost made up for Hranica’s band being relegated to a 6:30 p.m. opening slot time, which just felt odd and wrong for a band that in its prime was headlining Warped Tour main stages and in 2008 headlined The Door in Deep Ellum with A Day To Remember as the young, hungry openers.