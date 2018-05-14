After Fears of Cancellation, Homegrown Music and Arts Festival Delivers

Late last month, Homegrown Festival founder Josh Florence sent an email to industry insiders about the uncertain fate of the festival due to poor ticket sales. Thanks to the efforts of those insiders and the Dallas music community at large, Homegrown lived to rock into its ninth year celebrating the music Texas (and one band from Canada) has to offer.

The day started off hot, both in terms of the 90-degree, cloudless afternoon and the local sounds, and the crowd trickled in slowly in those early afternoon hours. Those who arrived early were rewarded with power pop energy of two Denton bands, Sad Cops and psych-rock group Acid Carousel. When Fort Worth metal band Duell took the stage, its loyal following began to fill out the crowd.

By the time Houston-based indie rock group Vodi made its appearance, the festival began to look like it was going to be a success. Its mellow sounds, reminiscent of Ryan Adams, provided an energetic cool-down after Duell’s amped-up performance with songs like the soft and sweet “Pressure,” which seemed well-suited to tastes of the young families standing in the shaded areas.