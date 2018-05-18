Top Dawg Entertainment, Featuring Kendrick Lamar and SZA, Is Running Laps Around the Competition

Top Dawg Entertainment is in a league of its own. On top of curating a phenomenal soundtrack for the box-office-shattering Black Panther film, the West Coast label’s most prized artist, Kendrick Lamar, is redefining what it means to be a superstar rapper in 2018 and is piling up achievements some never thought possible — like the Pulitzer Prize for music he received last month.

SZA’s debut studio album, CTRL, earned platinum status, five Grammy nominations and placement on countless year-end lists. Schoolboy Q and Jay Rock remain the label’s OG anchors who always deliver when their numbers are called, and a crop of promising newcomers such as Sir, Lance Skiiiwalker and Zacari show the future is even brighter for the formidable label.

To celebrate, TDE brought its elite roster of talent to the newly named Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Thursday for The Championship Tour, and the artists ran circles around the competition. Championship banners hung from the stage, highlighting the crew’s accomplishments, and the night never ran low on sports references, like the trading card animations that accompanied each set. Each artist took to the stage with a different sport, almost as if to say TDE is running the game, the whole game and every game.