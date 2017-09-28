Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio Is for Sale for $990K

The former cement factory is at 411 E. Sycamore St. Berkshire Hathaway

In May 2016, Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio in Denton closed its doors after almost 20 years of business. The all-ages venue had been a place for Denton bands to practice and build a following.

Owner Josh Baish needed out because he was in the midst of a messy divorce, and the goodbye was an emotional one for many Dentonites.

But now an enterprising individual with a whole lot of cash has the opportunity to write the epilogue to Rubber Gloves' story. The former cement factory at 411 E. Sycamore St. that it used to call home is listed for sale through Berkshire Hathaway for $990,000.

"Over 1 acre in PRIME location in downtown Denton, just off the Denton Square and right next to the train station!" the listing reads. "Recently replaced roof and AC. This offering includes two buildings on 1.116 acres."

It's a large piece of land, and at one time, Baish intended to add an outdoor stage, among other renovations.

When he realized he couldn't afford to operate Rubber Gloves, Baish expected the property to be taken over by developers. "It's sad, but I'm probably going to wind up leasing to a developer, and I don't know what the fuck they're going to put there," he said in May.

But that hasn't happened yet. Perhaps the spot's days as a music mecca aren't over.

