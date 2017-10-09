Scorpions and Megadeth Concert at Irving Music Factory Canceled Due to Klaus Meine's Laryngitis

Klaus Meine of Scorpions Mooinblack/Shutterstock

If your itch for hard rock was to be scratched Thursday at the Toyota Music Factory, we have some bad news. Due to “severe laryngitis” suffered by Scorpions frontman Klaus Meine, the band has canceled the rest of its Crazy World tour with Megadeth. And that includes Thursday’s show at Irving’s new music venue.

The Los Angeles City Council decreed Friday “Scorpions Day,” and the band's show at the Forum on Saturday ended up being the final one of the aborted tour.

"Dear Fans – It breaks my heart to let you down for the remaining shows in the U.S.....there will be better Days.... Rock on....Klaus," Meine wrote in a statement posted to Twitter yesterday.

Meine has one of the most unique voices in hard rock. The voice that towers over the dueling lead guitars and thumping drums of “Rock You Like a Hurricane” and “No One Like You” is impossible to replace, so it makes sense that his illness would cause the tour to be cut short.

Here's the full statement from the Scorpions, posted to their official website:

The Scorpions regretfully announce that due to severe laryngitis, the remainder of the U.S. 2017 tour will be cancelled. Klaus Meine has been advised by top throat specialist in Los Angeles to rest his voice. If he continues the tour, he could risk permanent vocal damage. The band stated, “that they truly hate to disappoint our fans, and hope to come back to America soon, but this time we have no choice but to cancel.



Refunds are available at the point of purchase, and there's no word yet on whether Megadeth plans to continue playing shows on its own.

"My deepest gratitude to the Scorpions for taking us on tour," Megadeth co-founder Dave Mustaine tweeted yesterday. "Talk about a boyhood dream coming true. My best wishes and we’ll be waiting."

