Local Musician Scotty Isaacs Agrees to Complete Batterer's Program Following December Arrest

After Scotty Isaacs asked for money to help defend his domestic abuse case, he agreed to a domestic abuse prevention program.

Scotty Isaacs, a local musician who created a GoFundMe campaign to pay for his defense against domestic violence charges, agreed to complete a 24-week batterer's intervention prevention program, according to Dallas County court records. If he successfully completes the program and commits no new offenses, prosecutors will drop the charges. If he fails, he will be prosecuted.

Isaacs, who runs the open mic at Deep Ellum's Free Man Cajun Cafe, was arrested Dec. 12 on a charge of assault/family violence against his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his infant son. A temporary protection order was issued to the woman six days later, according to records.