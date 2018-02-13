 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
  • Google Plus
After Scotty Isaacs asked for money to help defend his domestic abuse case, he agreed to a domestic abuse prevention program.EXPAND
After Scotty Isaacs asked for money to help defend his domestic abuse case, he agreed to a domestic abuse prevention program.
Screenshot from Facebook video

Local Musician Scotty Isaacs Agrees to Complete Batterer's Program Following December Arrest

Paige Skinner | February 13, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Scotty Isaacs, a local musician who created a GoFundMe campaign to pay for his defense against domestic violence charges, agreed to complete a 24-week batterer's intervention prevention program, according to Dallas County court records. If he successfully completes the program and commits no new offenses, prosecutors will drop the charges. If he fails, he will be prosecuted.

Isaacs, who runs the open mic at Deep Ellum's Free Man Cajun Cafe, was arrested Dec. 12 on a charge of assault/family violence against his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his infant son. A temporary protection order was issued to the woman six days later, according to records.

Related Stories

Isaacs said in a video posted on Facebook that he was the victim "of severe domestic abuse, both physical and mental, as well horrible harassment and slander on social media." He set up a GoFundMe page, where several anonymous users donated to help his legal fund.

His accuser, Krystin Elize, told the Dallas Observer that Isaacs threw a chair across the room when she tried to move out of his home. She said she had been advised to seek a two-year restraining order. "Despite everything, I want my son to have a relationship with his father," she said.

Elize says Isaacs also lost custody of their 9-month-old son and says she and her son have a restraining order against him.

Isaacs says a follow-up to his story is "much needed" but he wanted to wait a few days to speak.

 
Paige Skinner has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

Popular Stories

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >