Local Musician Scotty Isaacs Agrees to Complete Batterer's Program Following December Arrest

Scotty Isaacs, a local musician who created a GoFundMe campaign to pay for his defense against domestic violence charges, agreed to complete a 24-week batterer's intervention prevention program, according to Dallas County court records. If he successfully completes the program and commits no new offenses, prosecutors will drop the charges. If he fails, he will be prosecuted.
Isaacs, who runs the open mic at Deep Ellum's Free Man Cajun Cafe, was arrested Dec. 12 on a charge of assault/family violence against his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his infant son. A temporary protection order was issued to the woman six days later, according to records.
Isaacs said in a video posted on Facebook that he was the victim "of severe domestic abuse, both physical and mental, as well horrible harassment and slander on social media." He set up a GoFundMe page, where several anonymous users donated to help his legal fund.
His accuser, Krystin Elize, told the Dallas Observer that Isaacs threw a chair across the room when she tried to move out of his home. She said she had been advised to seek a two-year restraining order. "Despite everything, I want my son to have a relationship with his father," she said.
Elize says Isaacs also lost custody of their 9-month-old son and says she and her son have a restraining order against him.
Isaacs says a follow-up to his story is "much needed" but he wanted to wait a few days to speak.
